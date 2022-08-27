A bill to make kindergarten mandatory for all students entering the first grade in California was passed by the Senate on Monday, sending the bill to Governor Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 70, authored by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park), would require that children complete one year of kindergarten before entering the first grade beginning in the 2024-2025 school year. The only exception, according to SB 70, would be students who were enrolled at a public or private school kindergarten who were there for less than a year but deemed ready by school officials to move up. The state would also pay all mandated costs to school districts, which have been estimated to at least be in the hundreds of millions a year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO