‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
Cary Academy’s sophomore class present during Concord Mills Mall shooting
CONCORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Academy’s sophomore class was at the Concord Mills Mall during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, a parent has confirmed to CBS 17. CBS 17 spoke with a parent, who asked to not be identified, that confirmed the tenth-grade class was at the mall...
1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
Downed power lines closed Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Downed power lines closed a Raleigh street Thursday morning. This happened on St. Mary’s Street between Wade Avenue and West Peace Street. Stay with CBS 17 for traffic updates.
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
Stolen trailer with Cary Lazy Daze pottery found
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday with most of the art intact.
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
3 things Downtown Raleigh is still missing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is making a recovery after the pandemic forced restaurants to move to curbside pickup, office workers went remote and retail shops saw a slow down in foot traffic. While local business owners felt the pain in 2020 and 2021, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s...
cbs17
Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
Wilson Hardees’ drive-thru reopens after 2 die in crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Significant damage was left behind after an SUV drove into a Wilson Hardee’s, killing two brothers on Aug. 14. As of Wednesday, the Hardee’s is serving customers once again but only by drive-thru. A spokesperson for the restaurant said the drive-thru reopened last...
Body identified as father, former firefighter missing in Rocky Mount: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter. At about 1 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found 61-year-old Bobby Wilson in the woodline on the 400 block of North Winstead Ave., according to a release.
Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
BMW catches fire after rear-ending pickup truck, 4 transported to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A BMW caught fire Tuesday night after it rear-ended a pickup truck along Interstate-440 and Wake Forest Road, Raleigh police said. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed, but expected to reopen soon, police said. Law enforcement confirmed the three people inside the pickup...
2 displaced after Durham townhome fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—Two people were displaced after a fire at a Durham townhome. Firefighters said this happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Manorhaven Dr. Firefighters said they could see flames from the garage when they arrived on the scene. After roughly ten minutes, firefighters...
Job Alert: Durham PD, Sheriff’s Office looking to hire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Both the Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office say they’re still facing sizable job shortages. Both departments attended the county library system’s job fairs Wednesday to recruit applicants. Durham County is telling people about the county’s minimum pay of nearly $48,000 for deputies and $45,000 for detention officers, in hopes that the pay raise will generate some interest.
Mid-August Durham head-on collision turns fatal after man succumbs to injuries, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday. Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.
Georgia artist reunited with pottery trailer stolen in Cary, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday—with most of the art intact.
Durham says 19,000 gallon sewer spill is contained
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham says a sewer spill that occurred Tuesday is now contained. On Tuesday evening at 7:18 p.m., water management staff responded to a manhole overflowing at 6312 Kinard Road, near Leesville Road. The city says about 19,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed...
Woman arrested for murder at Duke Raleigh Hospital after two toddlers found dead
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police have confirmed a Cary woman has been charged with murder for her involvement in the deaths of two toddlers. Launice Shanique Battle was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night in connection with the deaths of the children, both girls. One girl was two years old and the other was three, according to arrest warrants.
