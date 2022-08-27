Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Insane Wednesday Morning Rain Causes Damage To Maine Street
You really could not miss the fact that Central Maine got slammed with some really heavy rain on Wednesday morning. Early in the morning, it was cloudy, kind of humid, but cool. Shortly after seven, the skies OPENED UP! It poured BUCKETS for the better part of an hour. But, by late morning, it was beautiful.
WMTW
It has been a wet August, but drought conditions persist in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Several rain storms over the last couple weeks of August have drenched parts of Maine. In fact, based on preliminary numbers, Portland has recorded 5.55 inches of rain in August, including more than an inch on Wednesday. That total is about 2 inches above average for...
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
Terrifying Video of Restaurant on Peaks Island Hammered by Friday’s Storm
This storm, this crazy thunderstorm, attacked Peaks Island with a vengeance. The restaurant Jone's Landing thought they were prepared. And for a normal thunderstorm, they were. But this was no normal thunderstorm. Molly Ritzo noted on Facebook that they had fed lunch to 100 people on the deck at Jones Landing. Sure it was overcast, but it was a nice day. They knew a storm was coming in the afternoon - so they got ready. They closed the Milly's Skillet food truck early. They got the deck buttoned up. Molly even went for a swim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lcnme.com
Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River
Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
Maine Woman Unites Strangers in Freeport to Search the Area for Missing Man
We've been lucky with amazing weather pretty much every single weekend of Summer 2022, which has seen many Mainers take advantage and either hit the beach for some sun and relaxation or rivers and lakes to take their boats and kayaks out for some adventure. And that seems to be what New Gloucester resident Seth Vosmus had planned this past weekend when he took his truck to Porter's Landing in Freeport.
Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever
Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
The Scrumptious Reasons Biddeford, Maine, is One of Four Cities That Made This National List
Well this is quite delicious. I caught a great piece on WMTW about Biddeford, Maine, making an astounding Food and Wine Magazine list, so whether you're a foodie or not, this is something to be proud of. It's a list of four small cities making big impressions in the food world, so congratulations to Biddeford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Costco is coming to Maine
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Planning Board has approved plans to build a Costco at The Downs development. The plans call for a 161,100-square-foot store as well as a gas station and nearly 800 parking spaces. This will be the first Costco in Maine. The plans call for it...
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, not notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty long and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
Wait…How Much Does Gas Cost in Westbrook, Maine???
We’ve recently felt a breath of fresh air and a sense of relief with gas prices here in Maine. For quite a while, we were used to seeing prices up in the high $4 range and even topping off a little over $5. It got to the point where...
One killed in head-on Saco crash
SACO, Maine — One man is dead and another injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated Brandon Sheehan, 33, of Saco, was killed in the crash, while a 48-year-old Saco man received minor injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
WMTW
Bring back the music! Maine school destroyed by fire needs instruments
BATH, Maine — Following a devastatingfire in June, students of the Dike-Newell elementary school in Bath are attending classes at the vacant vocational center on High Street this fall. Students return to class on Tuesday, the day after Labor Day. Many things were lost in the fire, including nearly...
mainepublic.org
Supply chain issues could leave hundreds of Portland apartment tenants without power for two weeks
Losing power in a high rise when daytime temperatures are in the 80s makes for uncomfortable conditions. Bonnie Smith got some respite from the steamy heat in her unit on the 11th floor of Franklin Towers, which serves older adults and people with disabilities, by stepping outside Tuesday morning. "Before...
Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See
One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
NECN
2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say
A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
WMTW
Motorcycle hits car turning into ice cream stand in Alfred
ALFRED, Maine — Two people were taken to hospitals following a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Alfred Sunday night, according to emergency dispatchers with the Biddeford Police Department. State Police said Monday the crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Route 202 near Gore Road as a...
wabi.tv
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
Comments / 1