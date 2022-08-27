ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

B98.5

Insane Wednesday Morning Rain Causes Damage To Maine Street

You really could not miss the fact that Central Maine got slammed with some really heavy rain on Wednesday morning. Early in the morning, it was cloudy, kind of humid, but cool. Shortly after seven, the skies OPENED UP! It poured BUCKETS for the better part of an hour. But, by late morning, it was beautiful.
HALLOWELL, ME
WMTW

It has been a wet August, but drought conditions persist in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Several rain storms over the last couple weeks of August have drenched parts of Maine. In fact, based on preliminary numbers, Portland has recorded 5.55 inches of rain in August, including more than an inch on Wednesday. That total is about 2 inches above average for...
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Terrifying Video of Restaurant on Peaks Island Hammered by Friday’s Storm

This storm, this crazy thunderstorm, attacked Peaks Island with a vengeance. The restaurant Jone's Landing thought they were prepared. And for a normal thunderstorm, they were. But this was no normal thunderstorm. Molly Ritzo noted on Facebook that they had fed lunch to 100 people on the deck at Jones Landing. Sure it was overcast, but it was a nice day. They knew a storm was coming in the afternoon - so they got ready. They closed the Milly's Skillet food truck early. They got the deck buttoned up. Molly even went for a swim.
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River

Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
WISCASSET, ME
Q97.9

Maine Woman Unites Strangers in Freeport to Search the Area for Missing Man

We've been lucky with amazing weather pretty much every single weekend of Summer 2022, which has seen many Mainers take advantage and either hit the beach for some sun and relaxation or rivers and lakes to take their boats and kayaks out for some adventure. And that seems to be what New Gloucester resident Seth Vosmus had planned this past weekend when he took his truck to Porter's Landing in Freeport.
FREEPORT, ME
94.9 HOM

Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever

Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Costco is coming to Maine

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Planning Board has approved plans to build a Costco at The Downs development. The plans call for a 161,100-square-foot store as well as a gas station and nearly 800 parking spaces. This will be the first Costco in Maine. The plans call for it...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
103.7 WCYY

There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, not notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty long and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One killed in head-on Saco crash

SACO, Maine — One man is dead and another injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated Brandon Sheehan, 33, of Saco, was killed in the crash, while a 48-year-old Saco man received minor injuries.
SACO, ME
WMTW

Bring back the music! Maine school destroyed by fire needs instruments

BATH, Maine — Following a devastatingfire in June, students of the Dike-Newell elementary school in Bath are attending classes at the vacant vocational center on High Street this fall. Students return to class on Tuesday, the day after Labor Day. Many things were lost in the fire, including nearly...
BATH, ME
94.3 WCYY

Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See

One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
NECN

2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say

A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Motorcycle hits car turning into ice cream stand in Alfred

ALFRED, Maine — Two people were taken to hospitals following a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Alfred Sunday night, according to emergency dispatchers with the Biddeford Police Department. State Police said Monday the crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Route 202 near Gore Road as a...
ALFRED, ME
wabi.tv

The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
WATERVILLE, ME

