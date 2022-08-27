Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Tropical development possible over Labor Day weekend
Check out the latest videocast for a look at when and where tropical systems may develop and move heading into the Labor Day weekend. Plus, a look at rain chances and timing to help you make your outdoor plans across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Jeremy Nelson. WJCL 22 Chief...
WJCL
Truck spills Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told...
WJCL
Georgia Southern professor helps break down what the Marc Wilson verdict means
Ga. — A jury has reached a verdict in the Marc Wilson trial, but it’s not a charge originally brought forward. On Wednesday, a jury found Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was originally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
WJCL
Companies responsible for 2021 California oil spill to plead guilty, pay almost $13 million in fines
A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act and pay a $7.1 million criminal fine after their pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of crude oil across the coast of Southern California, prosecutors say. Video above: Drone Footage Shows Oil-Slicked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Judge: Gov. Kemp must testify in Georgia election probe, testimony postponed
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge has rejected the Georgia governor’s request to avoid speaking before a special grand jury that is investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in the state. Kemp’s legal team argued his position as governor protected him from having to testify,...
Comments / 0