ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Tropical development possible over Labor Day weekend

Check out the latest videocast for a look at when and where tropical systems may develop and move heading into the Labor Day weekend. Plus, a look at rain chances and timing to help you make your outdoor plans across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Jeremy Nelson. WJCL 22 Chief...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Truck spills Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State

Comments / 0

Community Policy