ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

VIDEO: Suspect faces charges for riot, stabbing, in 2019

By Linda Cook
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Shjjf_0hY7Ey4C00

A 22-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after he was arrested on a warrant in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart.

Juan Jinez faces felony charges of willful injury – causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of participation in a riot, court records say.

The incident in 2019

Shortly after 10 p.m. March 24, 2019, Davenport Police were dispatched to Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, for a disturbance.

Jinez was with three or more other people “assembled together in a violent manner causing bodily injuries to multiple victims,” arrest affidavits say.

Jinez “without justification” used a knife to stab a victim in her back, causing an injury. The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus and treated for a puncture wound to her back.

Jinez was identified on video and could be seen pulling the knife out and assaulting the victims, affidavits say.

Jinez, who is being held on a total of $7,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 6 in Scott County Court.

Viewer shares video from March 2019

On March 25, 2019, Local 4 News reported a woman was recovering from a stab wound after a fight broke out at the West Kimberly Walmart just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 10 to 12 people were fighting near the store’s entrance. During the fight one woman was stabbed and taken by Medic to Genesis Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

By the time police arrived, the people involved in the fight had left.

A viewer shared a video of the fight. PLEASE NOTE: This video contains violent and disturbing language and images. To see the earlier story click here and scroll down to see the video.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KWQC

Police investigating gunfire incident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Tuesday night. Police responded near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. Shell casings were found on scene. According to police, no injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCAU 9 News

Police makes arrest for damage at Illinois high school

UPDATE: Aug. 29, 2022, 5:10 p.m. — The Moline Police Department has arrested Joseph W. Anderson, 22, of Moline, in connection with the overnight burglary at Moline High School. Anderson has been charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property, police said late Monday afternoon. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail […]
MOLINE, IL
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Using U-Haul Truck To Kill His Girlfriend

(Fairfield, IA) — An Iowa man faces 10 years in prison after his sentencing for using a U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. A jury found Derrick Maynard guilty of voluntary manslaughter today (Wednesday). The fatal crash happened May 18th, 2020 in Columbus Junction. Investigators said Maynard deliberately crash the truck into the car being driven by 29-year-old Megan Reid. A passenger was injured. A sentencing hearing for Maynard has been scheduled for September 30th.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
ourquadcities.com

Gunfire rings out Wednesday afternoon in residential neighborhood

No injuries were reported about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when gunfire rang out on the 700 block of 25th Street, Rock Island. Our Local 4 News crew saw a gunshot had struck a shutter on a duplex and police found three casings in the alley beside the duplex. Just a few feet away in the middle of 25th Street lay two bicycles.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Aledo police chief and city administrator Christopher Sullivan was arrested and indicted Monday after being accused of battery while conducting an arrest, according to Illinois State Police. Sullivan, 62, is charged and indicted with Battery, Class A Misdemeanor, and 2 counts of Offical Misconduct, Class 3...
ALEDO, IL
Radio Iowa

Court denies appeal of Muscatine man’s murder conviction

The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied a Muscatine man’s appeal of his murder conviction in the death of his pregnant girlfriend. David Hatfield called police in 2019 and told them his girlfriend Kaitlyn Palmer had shot herself with a handgun. He later changed his story and said he shot her as part of an assisted suicide. He was convicted of first-degree murder.
MUSCATINE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Davenport Walmart#Davenport Police#Genesis Medical Center#Scott County Court#Local 4 News
KCJJ

Columbus Junction man accused of stealing phone and getting cash from an app

A Columbus Junction man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft of a cellphone from a downtown Iowa City bar. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm on February 26th. 22-year-old Jose Cerezo allegedly stole an IPhone 12 Pro worth about $1000 from the Fieldhouse Bar on South Dubuque Street. He then reportedly used the phone to send himself $500 from the victim’s CashApp account.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
KWQC

Police presence in Rock Island Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. A section of 11th Avenue was blocked for about 30 minutes. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have identified the man in the fatal single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Aug. 21. Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded around 1:18 a.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial...
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

IC Police ID shoplifter after she allegedly orders birthday cake while committing thefts

Iowa City Police say they were able to identify a shoplifter after she left her name and phone number when ordering a birthday cake while she was committing the thefts. According to arrest records, 31-year-old Mikiala Collins of Sherman Drive left the Waterfront Hy-Vee with a cart full of $176.95 in unpaid groceries just before 11:45am on August 20th. Collins was reportedly stopped in the parking lot by Hy-Vee staff and fled the scene, leaving the groceries behind.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol identified the man killed after a vehicle chase ended with a crash in Davenport Friday. According to Iowa State Patrol, troopers were chasing a man, identified as Jeremy S Baumer, of Maryville, Iowa; driving a motorcycle eastbound on West River Drive after he drove at high speeds of over 100 mph.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Convicted felon pleads not guilty to charges he carried firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old

A convicted felon accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child has pleaded not guilty. 33-year-old Chris Gordon entered the plea earlier this week. Witnesses told investigators Gordon was seen fleeing the scene of a July 3rd shooting on Boston Way that killed three-year-old Damaria Sanders. Gordon was allegedly carrying the gun used in the shooting, although arrest records do not indicate if he is suspected of firing the weapon. Gordon has a 2014 felony conviction out of Illinois, and is thus unable to legally carry a firearm.
CORALVILLE, IA
WQAD

Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ROCK FALLS, IL
KWQC

Marquette St. closed at 13th St. after car hits telephone pole

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City elementary school locked down during police chase through nearby cornfield

An Iowa City elementary school was briefly locked down during a nearby police chase through a cornfield on Friday. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma being driven by 36-year-old Deonte House just after 2:45 Friday afternoon near Scott Boulevard and Highway 6. The chase led to the roundabout at Sycamore Street and McCollister Boulevard, where House drove into a cornfield. Witnesses tell KCJJ House drove around the cornfield seemingly randomly before ditching the car and attempting to flee on foot. Damage to the corn in the field is estimated at over $10,000.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy