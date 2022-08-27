Four major questions facing Falcons as preseason comes to an end

The clock has hit :00 at Mercedes Benz Stadium and the preseason has come to an end for the Atlanta Falcons, but questions remain for Arthur Smith and company as the countdown to week one is officially underway.

Just how much has the pass rush improved?

It’s no secret that the Falcons struggled to get to the quarterback in 2021, totaling just 18 sacks and ranking dead last in the NFL. This offseason, they attempted to upgrade on the edge with the selection of Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone in the draft and the addition of free agent Lorenzo Carter while also counting on the progression of 2nd-year DE Ade Ogundeji. While there have been flashes in the three exhibition games, the Falcons wrestled opposing quarterbacks to the ground just three times—tied for 27th. The finale with the Jaguars didn’t feature many starters for either squad, but Derrick Tangelo had a strong day up front on the Falcons DL with a sack with Nathan Landman came up from his linebacker spot for another sack. The Saints' offensive line may not be what it once was and 1st-round pick Trevor Penning’s injury is another blow, but the unit will still present a much bigger challenge than what the Falcons have seen in the preseason and provide a measuring stick for the unit’s improvement.

2. Is the starting offensive line set?

Entering training camp, Arthur Smith declared that three spots along the Falcons offensive line were up for grabs with LT Jake Matthews and RG Chris Lindstrom being the only two bonafide starters. At RT, all reports out of camp and in-game reps tell you that Kaleb McGary will hold onto his spot after beating out free-agent pickup Germain Ifedi. At LG, Jalen Mayfield’s subpar play and injuries during camp opened the door for another free agent in Elijah Wilkinson to step into the starting role. Center is the lone position that remains a question mark heading into game prep. Neither Drew Dalman nor Matt Hennessy played in the preseason finale and remain listed together atop the depth chart. Without any major additions this offseason, the Falcons are banking on McGary and whoever starts at center to keep taking steps in the right direction.

3. What will the RB rotation look like?



Cordarrelle Patterson is still RB1, but plenty of other backs made a compelling case for carries throughout the preseason. In today’s game, three different backs found the end zone with 5th-round pick Tyler Allgeier getting in twice (one rushing and one receiving), Quadree Ollison had a short TD carry, and Caleb Huntley ran well while leading the team with 86 yards on 19 carries and a score. It’s a crowded room as the Falcons also signed Damien Williams this offseason, so you can expect there to be an odd man out when final cuts are handed down. When week one rolls around and in the early portion of the season, there to be plenty of rotation between the backs as the balance of carries plays itself out.

4. Which bubble players will make the final 53-man roster?



It’s a 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday for general manager Terry Fontenot to trim the roster down from 80 to 53, and there are plenty of players on the bubble in Atlanta. Some players, like lacrosse player turned wide receiver Jared Bernhardt have played their way up from the bottom of the roster to the bubble while others, like injury-plagued DL Marlon Davidson, have fallen onto it. Along with Bernhardt, DB Dee Alford, DL Timothy Horne, Abdullah Anderson and Landman have impressed this preseason and will wait to see if they did enough to make the roster. Meanwhile, Deion Jones is off the PUP list following offseason shoulder surgery and saw plenty of action today, and it remains to be seen if the Falcons deem him worthy of a roster spot while commanding a nearly $10 million salary. The 7th-year LB has a dead cap hit of $24 million if the Falcons release him. Other names on the bubble include WRs Frank Darby and Damiere Byrd, and TE/QB Feleipe Franks among several others.