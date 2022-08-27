Effective: 2022-09-01 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:32:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Presidio The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .Heavy rainfall in the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos basins has resulted in elevated flows along the Rio Grande, including Presidio International Bridge which is forecast to crest at minor flood through early this morning. Additional rainfall is expected through this afternoon and may prolong flooding. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * WHEN...From early this morning to late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood. No damage is expected. At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet (4.9 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Thursday was 16.1 feet (4.9 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet (5.0 meters) this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. - Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7am 1pm 7pm 1am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 16.1 Thu 3am 16.3 14.4 12.8 13.8 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7am 1pm 7pm 1am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 4.7 4.9 Thu 3am 5.0 4.4 3.9 4.2

PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO