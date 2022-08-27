Read full article on original website
2022 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Final Edition
We are just three days away from Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, which means it’s time for my latest game-by-game predictions for the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back in the Big Ten Conference after they won the Big Ten Championship in 2021 to advance to the College Football Playoff.
Jim Harbaugh explains his decision to push QB battle into the season
According to University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Cade McNamara will be the starting quarterback when Michigan takes on Colorado State next Saturday. That being said, Harbaugh also said that J.J. McCarthy will start the second game of the season when the Wolverines host Hawaii at the Big House.
Transfer portal? Jim Harbaugh claims it wasn’t a factor in Michigan QB decision
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh did his best on Monday to explain Michigan’s unique, uncharacteristic quarterback arrangement. As has already been announced, incumbent Cade McNamara has been named the starter for the season opener Saturday against Colorado State (noon, ABC), while J.J. McCarthy has been tabbed the Week 2 starter against Hawaii.
MLive.com
Why is Michigan football’s nonconference schedule so bad?
Jim Harbaugh used to create his team’s nonconference schedule, back when he was coaching at the University of San Diego. Not anymore. Maybe if the ultra competitive coach were picking opponents, Michigan’s schedule would be more challenging and exciting this season. Instead, it ranks as one of the...
Daily Brews: Gregg Glenn explains why he picked Michigan, the importance of family
After a trip through France and Greece, the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team settled back into Ann Arbor in time for fall classes. There are some new faces around the program this year, and one of the freshmen took a very different approach to playing DI basketball. It’s no...
Michigan starting LB questionable for opener vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While Jim Harbaugh is happy with the health of his team, Michigan could be without a starting defender for the season opener. Inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green is questionable for Saturday’s game against Colorado State (noon, ABC) with a soft-tissue injury, Harbaugh recently revealed. “We’ll...
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
Detroit Lions cut RB Jermar Jefferson, make two other roster moves
Earlier today, the news broke that the Detroit Lions had been awarded DT Benito Jones (formerly of the Miami Dolphins) off waivers. In order to make room for Jones on the 53-roster, the Lions were forced to cut a player and that is exactly what they just did. According to...
Detroit Lions claim Benito Jones from Miami Dolphins
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming 2022 season and that initial roster did not hold true for very long as they waived QB David Blough on Wednesday morning. Now it is time for the waiver wire claims and practice squad signings to start...
2022 Detroit Lions Game-by-Game Predictions: Post 53-man roster release edition
Training camp for the 2022 Detroit Lions is a wrap and I cannot tell you how excited I am to see growth made from Year 1 to Year 2 under head coach, Dan Campbell. Personally, I have been thinking big ever since we found out in January who the Lions’ home and away opponents would be for the upcoming season.
Detroit Lions reportedly re-sign TE Garrett Griffen
The Detroit Lions have released their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming 2022 NFL season and that roster has already been altered multiple times as they waived QB David Blough on Wednesday morning. In addition to releasing Blough, it has been announced that the Lions have awarded former Miami Dolphins...
Detroit Lions add 13 players to practice squad
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions had to make a plethora of cuts to trim their roster down to the league maximum of 53 players but a day later, 13 of those players are back. Just moments ago, the Lions announced that the following 13 players have been signed to the practice squad.
Who is the Detroit Lions kick returner heading into 2022?
The 4 p.m. deadline has officially come and gone and the Detroit Lions have officially trimmed their roster down to the maximum of 53 players. As the Lions announced their final cuts, it was surprising to many to see that RB Godwin Igwebuike was not going to make the team, despite the value he brought on special teams as a kick returner.
Detroit Lions hammer defense in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
We are just 11 days away from our Detroit Lions hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and many believe it won’t be too much longer before the boys from Motor City are contending for a playoff spot and more. That being said,...
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Writer lists ‘potential surprise’ for 2022 Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have released their initial 53-man roster and we are just 11 days away from the start of the 2022 regular season. There has been plenty of optimism about the Lions heading into the 2022 season and despite them finishing with a 3-13-1 record in their first season under head coach Dan Campbell, many believe they are poised for a big turnaround.
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
Detroit Lions cut CB Saivion Smith
The cuts just keep coming for the Detroit Lions as they continue to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest move involves cornerback, Saivion Smith. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have decided to move on...
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes announces North Carolina A&T as halftime performers for Week 1
On Sunday, September 11, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Earlier today, the Lions tweeted out a special video to announce their halftime performers for Week 1. As you are about to see in the video below,...
2022 Detroit Lions live roster cuts tracker
Following their 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Detroit Lions‘ 2022 preseason schedule is officially a wrap and they are now looking forward to Week 1 of the 2022 regular season when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field. But before that happens, Lions head...
