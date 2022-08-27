the hazers definitely need to be made to give very sincere and heartfelt apologies to the ones they hazed. they need to be prostrate in front of the ones they hazed. the ones they hazed would be standing there looking down on them. for the members of the team not involved in the hazing, those players will be standing up while the hazers kneel in front of them and give their apologies. this would continue the attitude adjustment process.
when I was their age, if I had been involved hazing a fellow student, my dad would have definitely spanked my butt with the board. and trust me, that thing hurt. sitting down would have been very uncomfortable!!
