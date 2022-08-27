Dozens rappel down Liberty Building in Yakima to raise funds for local nonprofit

Read full article on original website
Buy This Yakima Business and Instantly Be Part of the Community
Have you thought about starting your own business? Yeah, stop working for the man and do something for yourself, why not? You stop by your favorite restaurants, and see the joy food brings to people -- maybe you want to start your own restaurant. Well, there is an established restaurant in town that you can purchase and basically take over. They'll even train you to do everything they do to keep it going. Are you the one that'll take it over and end up on those Food Network TV shows or viral TikTok videos?
Tri-Cities opioid overdose deaths skyrocket. You can carry this medicine to save a life
Overdose deaths are up 300% in food service workers and up 100% in construction workers and laborers.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Weekender: It's Labor Day weekend, and there's so much to do
Greetings, September. I’ll be honest, I’m only partially ready for you. I like the lower temperatures but not the earlier sunsets. But I do love what you bring, so I’ll give while you take. Apple and hop harvest are here, a true sign of fall knocking on the door.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fairs, rodeos, parades and trolley rides. Here's your guide to Labor Day events in Central Washington
Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is here. Many people travel during the holiday weekend, hitting the woods for a camping trip, visiting the shore or knocking around the big city for a couple of days, while others stick close to home for parades, cookouts and one last blast of summer fun.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday
Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with a near-record yield expected
MOXEE — The annual hop harvest is underway at CLS Farms near Moxee, and over the next month it will involve several hundred workers, around-the-clock effort and the near-constant hum of machinery and processing equipment. It all started with a subtle touch of hop cones in a farmer’s hand,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Wapato school support staff picket for higher wages, state case to school board
Wapato School District classified staff members picketed for higher wages outside the school board meeting Monday before some of them addressed the board and asked to be fairly compensated. Classified staff includes paraeducators, bus drivers, food service workers, custodians and maintenance workers. Approximately 130 classified workers in the district are...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Hop harvest at CLS Farms in Moxee
Scenes from the second day of the annual hop harvest at CLS Farms near Moxee, Wash., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police update walk-in reporting process for domestic violence survivors
The Yakima Police Department has changed its procedures for people who walk into the police station to report a domestic violence incident. The new process prioritizes survivor safety and security. The issue of walk-in reports was raised at the August domestic violence coalition meeting after a survivor of a felony-level...
pnwag.net
Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm
Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
ifiberone.com
Las Vegas-based chain, The Chicken Shack, to open in Wenatchee in September
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee will have a well-known, one-stop shop for all things chicken soon. Based out of Las Vegas, The Chicken Shack sells its signature fried chicken in the form of "fingers," wings and bites (boneless wings). The restaurant also serves salads, fries, mac n' cheese, wraps, chicken sandwiches, desserts and plant-based products. The Chicken Shack also has 24 different sauces (specifically for chicken) to choose from, two types of rubs (specifically for chicken) and several sauces for their fries.
Yakima Herald Republic
Highland Fire Department contains 2-acre brushfire near Tieton
A fire in the 500 block of Pletke Road roughly 2 miles from Tieton burned about 2 acres on Monday afternoon, according to the Highland Fire Department. The brush fire started at about 2:45 p.m., and was contained by 3:45 p.m., with firefighters still on scene. No one was injured.
Yakima Herald Republic
Prosecutors preparing charges in hit-and-run death of retired YVC instructor Wendy Baker
Prosecutors are preparing to charge the driver they say hit and killed retired Yakima Valley College nursing director Wendy Baker in June. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he met with Sheriff Bob Udell and detectives Tuesday to go over evidence in the case. “I feel very good that...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
Yakima Herald Republic
High number of bear sightings in Upper Kittitas County cause frustration
They’re not just after your picnic baskets and pies anymore. Upper Kittitas County communities are experiencing a large number of bear sightings this summer, and wildlife enforcement agencies are encouraging residents to get on board with practices that will help the bears return to their natural habitat without having to euthanize them.
