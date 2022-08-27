Dozens rappel down Liberty Building in Yakima to raise funds for local nonprofit

Have you thought about starting your own business? Yeah, stop working for the man and do something for yourself, why not? You stop by your favorite restaurants, and see the joy food brings to people -- maybe you want to start your own restaurant. Well, there is an established restaurant in town that you can purchase and basically take over. They'll even train you to do everything they do to keep it going. Are you the one that'll take it over and end up on those Food Network TV shows or viral TikTok videos?

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO