Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Seasonal to start September

PITTSBURGH — Another beautiful day ahead with ample sunshine and seasonal conditions as we climb back into the lower 80s today. We will see more clouds around starting late Friday into Saturday, but we look to remain dry until late Sunday when a cold front drops south into our area then hangs out until Tuesday. Isolated showers will be possible through Labor Day before we dry out and remain in the 80s through next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Swindell Bridge reopening after two-month closure

The Swindell Bridge in Pittsburgh's North Side is reopening to all traffic after a two-month closure. The city says the bridge will officially reopen Thursday afternoon. The bridge was closed on July 1 after city officials were notified that debris was falling from the underside of the structure. Prior to the bridge's closing, the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure had contractors working in the area to address maintenance repairs on the bridge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The Squirrel Hill Night Market has returned

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight marks the return of the Squirrel Hill Night Market.The free outdoor festival runs from 6 PM until 10 PM along Murray Avenue from Forbes Avenue to Beacon Street.There will be more than 75 local craft vendors, food trucks, live musical performances, and more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
daystech.org

Want to work at CCAC, Bayer or Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium? See who’s hiring in Pittsburgh — 8/29/22

Hiring? Post your job here to get in entrance of 35,000 native job seekers weekly. And test again each Monday and Thursday for the most recent job openings in Pittsburgh. The National Robotics Engineering Center is searching for a Machine Learning Engineer to develop machine studying algorithms and functions for business and business functions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Teen shot in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded across from Carrick High School this evening. Pittsburgh police said the shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. in the 1oo block of Parkfield Street in Carrick. Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said the teen was taken to Children's Hospital in stable...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man dead after crashing into Jersey barrier on North Side

A man was killed Saturday night when his vehicle collided with a Jersey barrier on Pittsburgh’s North Side. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 30-year-old Anthony Nsemo of Pittsburgh. Police said Nsemo’s vehicle struck the barrier at the intersection of Ridge and Allegheny avenues shortly after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Music Fest returns for its fourth year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Live music will take over downtown Greensburg today for the fourth annual Greensburg Music Fest.More than 20 bands will play across four stages from noon until 9 PM.Free parking is available in the Robert A. Bell Parking Garage, courtesy of the city.The event is free to attend.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion

An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris in the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip

PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
PITTSBURGH, PA

