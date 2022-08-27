Read full article on original website
Seasonal to start September
PITTSBURGH — Another beautiful day ahead with ample sunshine and seasonal conditions as we climb back into the lower 80s today. We will see more clouds around starting late Friday into Saturday, but we look to remain dry until late Sunday when a cold front drops south into our area then hangs out until Tuesday. Isolated showers will be possible through Labor Day before we dry out and remain in the 80s through next week.
Pittsburgh's three "Sister Bridges" to get $6 million color LED light enhancement
PITTSBURGH — The nearly-century old "Three Sisters" bridges of Pittsburgh, linking Downtown and the North Shore, are going to get a new, enhanced look. "This is a really, really exciting project that we're excited to do," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in making the announcement Wednesday. See how...
Swindell Bridge reopening after two-month closure
The Swindell Bridge in Pittsburgh's North Side is reopening to all traffic after a two-month closure. The city says the bridge will officially reopen Thursday afternoon. The bridge was closed on July 1 after city officials were notified that debris was falling from the underside of the structure. Prior to the bridge's closing, the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure had contractors working in the area to address maintenance repairs on the bridge.
The Squirrel Hill Night Market has returned
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight marks the return of the Squirrel Hill Night Market.The free outdoor festival runs from 6 PM until 10 PM along Murray Avenue from Forbes Avenue to Beacon Street.There will be more than 75 local craft vendors, food trucks, live musical performances, and more.
Want to work at CCAC, Bayer or Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium? See who’s hiring in Pittsburgh — 8/29/22
Hiring? Post your job here to get in entrance of 35,000 native job seekers weekly. And test again each Monday and Thursday for the most recent job openings in Pittsburgh. The National Robotics Engineering Center is searching for a Machine Learning Engineer to develop machine studying algorithms and functions for business and business functions.
Woman pleads guilty in 2021 deadly hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman has pleaded guilty in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood last February. Ausha Brown, 25, pleaded guilty for the hit-and-run in the 7600 block of Kelly Street, where police say she hit a pedestrian with her car. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Woman wanted...
Teen shot in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded across from Carrick High School this evening. Pittsburgh police said the shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. in the 1oo block of Parkfield Street in Carrick. Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said the teen was taken to Children's Hospital in stable...
1 person taken to hospital following crash that snarled traffic on West Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on West Liberty Avenue. The crash happened in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood between Saranac Avenue and Belle Isle Avenue. The condition of the person taken to the hospital has not been released.
Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
Man caught burglarizing Downtown Pittsburgh McDonald’s
PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested after police caught him burglarizing a fast-food restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh early Tuesday. Officers responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. for a possible break-in at the McDonald’s at 500 Liberty Avenue. Police found one of the front glass doors smashed...
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
Man dead after crashing into Jersey barrier on North Side
A man was killed Saturday night when his vehicle collided with a Jersey barrier on Pittsburgh’s North Side. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 30-year-old Anthony Nsemo of Pittsburgh. Police said Nsemo’s vehicle struck the barrier at the intersection of Ridge and Allegheny avenues shortly after...
Greensburg Music Fest returns for its fourth year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Live music will take over downtown Greensburg today for the fourth annual Greensburg Music Fest.More than 20 bands will play across four stages from noon until 9 PM.Free parking is available in the Robert A. Bell Parking Garage, courtesy of the city.The event is free to attend.
Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion
An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris in the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
Motorcycle Accident Shuts Down Part of Highway in Ross Township
Allegheny County police confirmed that there was a two vehicle crash on Perry Highway in Ross Township at approximately 11:25 a.m. A portion of the highway closed as the scene is processed.
Butler man searching for answers after construction project left mess in his backyard
BUTLER, Pa. — A local man is searching for answers after a construction project to deal with flooding issues left a mess in his backyard. Frank Bayer has lived at the corner of West Penn Street and Miller Avenue in Butler for four years. He says a project to alleviate a flooding problem in the neighborhood has created a new problem.
New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip
PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
Bones found in woods in Youngstown
They were called to the woods along Thorn Hill Road just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
