Cleveland, OH

fliernation.org

Boys Varsity Football beats Holy Name 20 – 17

2-0 Fliers List Several Boys Among the Top in Statistical Categories. After two games, the 2022 Fliers are off to an encouraging start, defeating Toledo St. Francis 22-18 and Cleveland Holy Name 20-17. A telling story for the Fliets has been their second half defense. After intermission, the blue and gold have yielded only 10 points. They also have made plays to change momentum and stop drives. Also, after committing five giveaways against St. Francis the teen soldiers had zero against Holy NAme.
CLEVELAND, OH
fcnews.org

Community support helps WHS secure new football helmets

The Wauseon football team is donning new Xenith helmets this year thanks to a donation by the Cleveland Browns. The helmets were delivered to the school on Thursday, Aug. 18, one day prior to the Indians’ first game against Fairview. The Browns give away new helmets to two high...
WAUSEON, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
93.1 WZAK

Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10

A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker

A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Baseball
Sports
Cleveland.com

WKYC adding more news with former CNN anchor Christi Paul at 5 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christi Paul will make her local TV debut on September 12, anchoring a new hour-long 5 p.m. weekday newscast on WKYC Channel 3. The former CNN personality will anchor the program, called “What’s Now,” alongside Carmen Blackwell. In a press release, the station says the broadcast “will expand on the day’s top stories and feature unique content including live reports from across the region that informs, enlightens and inspires.”
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Kicks Off the Summer

One of the biggest Memorial Day festival in the area is Chagrin Falls’ Blossom Time, a four-day event that fills the town with food, performances, carnival games and rides, the 5.25-mile road race — The Blossom Time Run — and the Sunday parade from Chagrin Falls high school to the downtown triangle on Sunday June 9 @ 2-4pm.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
CLEVELAND, OH
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues

CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH

