Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Related
fliernation.org
Boys Varsity Football beats Holy Name 20 – 17
2-0 Fliers List Several Boys Among the Top in Statistical Categories. After two games, the 2022 Fliers are off to an encouraging start, defeating Toledo St. Francis 22-18 and Cleveland Holy Name 20-17. A telling story for the Fliets has been their second half defense. After intermission, the blue and gold have yielded only 10 points. They also have made plays to change momentum and stop drives. Also, after committing five giveaways against St. Francis the teen soldiers had zero against Holy NAme.
SBLive's Ohio Top 25: Archbishop Hoban is the top team, while Lakota West is second
Archbishop Hoban sits atop the rankings, while defending Division I state champion St. Edward is in the top-5.
Autumn Ziemba’s son throws first pitch at Guardians game
Former FOX 8 anchor Autumn Ziemba's son will be throwing the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game Tuesday evening.
fcnews.org
Community support helps WHS secure new football helmets
The Wauseon football team is donning new Xenith helmets this year thanks to a donation by the Cleveland Browns. The helmets were delivered to the school on Thursday, Aug. 18, one day prior to the Indians’ first game against Fairview. The Browns give away new helmets to two high...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
FOX 8 family grows: Meet our newest reporter
Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin's CBS affiliate.
Cleveland Jewish News
Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10
A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-5)
Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds and the Cleveland National Air Show is back at Burke
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights football player describes mass chaos at Friday night football game after shots fired in parking lot
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mass panic broke out at the Garfield Heights varsity football game Friday night after someone fired multiple shots in the high school parking lot at around 9:30. “Towards the end of the game, you just hear pop pop pop and just everybody started running and...
Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker
A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
4th annual 'Taste of Black Cleveland' highlights nearly 30 restaurants across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — August marked Black business month, but as it comes to a close it's important to remember that these businesses not only need, but deserve support year-round. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayfield losing out on millions, while most suburbs take in more income taxes this year: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We’ve talked about how the work-from-home trend could hurt Cleveland, missing out on income taxes of employees who never step into their offices. But how is the work-from-home trend affecting suburban...
WKYC adding more news with former CNN anchor Christi Paul at 5 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christi Paul will make her local TV debut on September 12, anchoring a new hour-long 5 p.m. weekday newscast on WKYC Channel 3. The former CNN personality will anchor the program, called “What’s Now,” alongside Carmen Blackwell. In a press release, the station says the broadcast “will expand on the day’s top stories and feature unique content including live reports from across the region that informs, enlightens and inspires.”
coolcleveland.com
Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Kicks Off the Summer
One of the biggest Memorial Day festival in the area is Chagrin Falls’ Blossom Time, a four-day event that fills the town with food, performances, carnival games and rides, the 5.25-mile road race — The Blossom Time Run — and the Sunday parade from Chagrin Falls high school to the downtown triangle on Sunday June 9 @ 2-4pm.
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues
CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
Northeast Ohio Circle K locations offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday, September 1
CLEVELAND — Looking for a reprieve at the gas pump before your Labor Day road trip this weekend? You're in luck!. Circle K locations throughout the Cleveland area will offer 40 cents off of their Circle K-branded fuel on Thursday, September 1 between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating locations.
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
Comments / 0