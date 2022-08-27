ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

2023 Virginia Football Commits Shine in High School Football Week One

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnPIC_0hY7D1Tj00

Several future Cavaliers delivered standout performances this weekend for their respective high school teams

As the Virginia football team prepares to begin its first season in the Tony Elliott era, a few future Cavaliers have already begun their senior campaigns at the high school level. Several verbal commits in UVA's recruiting class of 2023 delivered standout performances for their respective high school teams this weekend.

Noah Vaughn, a three-star running back from Maryville High School in Tennessee, had a huge performance for the Rebels on Thursday night, totaling 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

One of UVA's most recent commitments is TyLyric Coleman, a three-star athlete who plays both wide receiver and free safety at Dan River High School in Virginia. Coleman helped lead Dan River to a 46-20 victory on Friday night, hauling in nine receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown.

Three-star tight end TeKai Kirby (Fort Lauderdale, FL), the son of former UVA running back Terry Kirby, committed to his father's alma mater on June 24th. Kirby and his St. Thomas Aquinas squad took on St. Joseph's Prep in a nationally televised game on ESPN on Saturday. St. Thomas Aquinas emerged victorious with a 48-37 win thanks to a solid performance from Kirby, who had one of the highlights of the game, catching an early 59-yard touchdown.

Another Florida native, three-star quarterback Anthony Colandrea (Saint Petersburg, FL), led his Lakewood team to a 28-0 win on Thursday, throwing for three touchdowns and 305 passing yards.

Amare Thomas is an explosive three-star wideout from Pinson, Alabama. Thomas made a number of highlight offensive plays on Friday night, but it was his play on the defensive end that stood out, as he made the game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter of Pinson Valley's victory over McAdory.

Virginia is certainly looking forward to seeing these talented class of 2023 athletes suit up in the orange and blue on Saturdays next season.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Seven Things We're Excited About for the Start of UVA Football Season

Transfers Providing Depth and Experience on Virginia Defensive Line

Late Goals Doom No. 12 UVA Field Hockey in 3-2 Loss at No. 11 Penn State

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 26th

Late Xavier Goal Stuns Virginia Men's Soccer in Season Opener

No. 8 UVA Women's Soccer Knocks Off No. 11 Georgetown 1-0 on the Road

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Tennessee State
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Football
Charlottesville, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Virginia Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Education
virginiasports.com

Virginia Set to Host James Madison Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (1-1-0) is set to host James Madison (1-1-0) in the second half of a doubleheader with the Virginia women’s soccer team, who will also take on JMU, at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Sept. 1). Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Virginia Cavaliers#Football Team#Field Hockey#American Football#Highschoolsports#Maryville High School#Rebels#Uva#Fl#St Joseph#Espn
wfxrtv.com

Federal fugitive shot, killed by police in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the deadly police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Police increasing presence around UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are increasing their presence within the UVA community to help keep students safe. The university’s police department also wants to build trust and relationships through it’s Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS). “Just to have an extra footprint out there, but also it’s the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WSET

Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy