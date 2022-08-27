Greeley store employee found dead in back of car; man arrested on suspicion of murder, sex assault

Getty Images

Greeley police found a woman who worked at a smoothie and juice store dead in the back of her car after police responded to a suspected break-in Friday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m. officers went to NOCO Nutrition on 59th Avenue because of a report of suspicious activity. They found what they believed was a large amount of blood, and said the shop was "in disarray," according to a news release.

The 22-year-old woman scheduled to close the business was missing, along with her car, police say. The car was found after 10:30 p.m. near 71st Avenue and 20th Street, with the woman dead in the back. Police have not identified her.

Police have arrested Marcos Vallejos, 24, in connection with her death. He was booked in the Weld County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and sexual assault.