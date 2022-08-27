Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Robber steals from a dozen Houston food trucks; violent crime down this year across city
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for the man seen on surveillance camera robbing several food trucks. Throughout the last month, police say the man on video has robbed at least a dozen food trucks across Houston. BACKGROUND: Houston police searching for suspect involved in at least 12 food truck...
No injuries reported after suspect fired shots toward officer, Houston police say
HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a group of males after one of them fired shots toward an officer, Houston police say. The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Gulfton Drive. Police say the incident began when a security guard turned away a group of...
Woman injured in drive-by shooting while asleep in SW Houston apartment
HOUSTON - A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting while asleep in an apartment in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Dashwood Drive. The woman was in a downstairs bedroom area when a vehicle drove through the parking...
Man killed in double shooting at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - One man is dead following a double shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Selinsky. Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman was taken to the hospital...
Woman injured when ex-boyfriend shot into pickup truck: Houston police
HOUSTON - A woman was injured when her ex-boyfriend shot into the vehicle she was in with her new boyfriend, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Authorities say the woman was in a pickup truck with her current...
Young girl dies at hospital after falling into Harris County pond: sheriff
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young girl died at the hospital after she wandered off and fell into a Harris County pond on Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Details are limited but the sheriff said in a tweet that deputies were called out to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive.
Battleship Texas to move from San Jacinto Battleship Site to Galveston for extensive renovations
LA PORTE, Texas - The iconic Battleship Texas will move from the San Jacinto Battle Ground Site in La Porte to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston starting Wednesday for extensive renovations to the ship's hull. The transfer will begin at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to take up...
Battleship Texas takes a historic voyage for a multi-million dollar makeover
GALVESTON, Texas - A big day here in the Houston area as history is made with Battleship Texas took to the water once again. The more than 100-year-old vessel voyaged to Galveston to undergo a multi-million dollar makeover and arrived to quite a greeting. PREVIOUS: Battleship Texas moves from San...
'Real life horror story,' Houston man sentenced to life for trying to cover up 2 murders
HOUSTON - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison for two murders, both of which authorities said he tried covering up. PREVIOUS: Man charged with mom's murder after her body was found in pickup near LaPorte. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Luis Moron Romero, 40,...
Labor Day weekend: Things to do in the Houston area September 2-5
HOUSTON - The Labor Day long weekend is here, and there are plenty of things to do around the Houston area to fill it. Here’s a look at just some of the events to check out including music festivals, family-friendly activities, foodie adventures and a fireworks show. Red, White...
Man found, arrested in Dallas for west Houston bowling alley death
DALLAS - The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a man at a west Houston bowling alley has been arrested. Houston Police Dept. says Dionate Banks was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Dallas Police Department SWAT officers, and he is in custody in Dallas. BACKGROUND: Man killed in...
2nd suspect charged in Harris County boy’s drive-by shooting death
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a Harris County boy that is believed to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity, the sheriff’s office says. Jalonie Ernest was charged with felony murder in the death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez, authorities...
Harris County Constable deputy's family speaks out after he was gunned down on Sunday
HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable’s parents are speaking out to honor their son and in hopes of catching his killer. Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was shot and killed while off duty in northeast Harris County near West Lake Houston Parkway. Deputy Ursin was in...
TikTok Famous: Houston-area girl goes viral for fight with cancer
As we head into Childhood Cancer Awareness month, FOX 26's Melissa Wilson introduces us to a young girl from Magnolia who has taken social media by storm with her cancer journey. She has now been in remission for six months, but wait until we share with you HOW she found out she had cancer.
Man, dog fatally struck by vehicle on Houston freeway
HOUSTON - A man and a dog died after they were struck by a minivan while crossing a Houston freeway, police say. The deadly crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday in the inbound lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway near Lockwood. Police say the man, who had a dog with...
Battleship Texas Foundation president & CEO talks about the move
Battleship Texas left La Porte on Wednesday morning to undergo an extensive repair project. Tony Gregory, president and CEO of Battleship Texas Foundation, talks about the preparation that went into the move.
Harris County man crashed trying to drive home after he was shot: sheriff’s office
A man was hospitalized after he was shot and then crashed his car as he tried to drive himself home, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says. It is not clear where the shooting occurred, but the man’s vehicle was located in 2200 block of Lexington Woods around 11:55 p.m. Monday.
Meteorologists urge Houstonians to stay prepared for hurricane season after slow August
HOUSTON - Has hurricane season been unusually quiet this month? Compared to years past…the answer is Yes. In fact, if no systems are named a tropical storm by midnight Wednesday, this would be the third August in the last 70 years without any tropical storms. Since 1950, 1961, and...
High-Tech Robbery: Apple Store in The Woodlands robbed by suspects, over 200 phones stolen
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a high-tech robbery in The Woodlands early Monday morning. According to officials, the robbery occurred at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall around 8 a.m. Officials said four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry...
Scam callers posing as law enforcement, threatening arrest if money is not paid: police
GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities are warning the public not to fall victim to a fraudulent arrest scam that has been reported recently. The Galveston Police Department says there have been multiple reports about unsuspecting victims getting calls from people who claim to be law enforcement officers from local agencies. The...
