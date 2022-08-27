ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Woman injured in drive-by shooting while asleep in SW Houston apartment

HOUSTON - A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting while asleep in an apartment in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Dashwood Drive. The woman was in a downstairs bedroom area when a vehicle drove through the parking...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in double shooting at SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - One man is dead following a double shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Selinsky. Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman was taken to the hospital...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Government
Houston, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman injured when ex-boyfriend shot into pickup truck: Houston police

HOUSTON - A woman was injured when her ex-boyfriend shot into the vehicle she was in with her new boyfriend, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Authorities say the woman was in a pickup truck with her current...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Young girl dies at hospital after falling into Harris County pond: sheriff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young girl died at the hospital after she wandered off and fell into a Harris County pond on Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Details are limited but the sheriff said in a tweet that deputies were called out to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Labor Day weekend: Things to do in the Houston area September 2-5

HOUSTON - The Labor Day long weekend is here, and there are plenty of things to do around the Houston area to fill it. Here’s a look at just some of the events to check out including music festivals, family-friendly activities, foodie adventures and a fireworks show. Red, White...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found, arrested in Dallas for west Houston bowling alley death

DALLAS - The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a man at a west Houston bowling alley has been arrested. Houston Police Dept. says Dionate Banks was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Dallas Police Department SWAT officers, and he is in custody in Dallas. BACKGROUND: Man killed in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2nd suspect charged in Harris County boy’s drive-by shooting death

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a Harris County boy that is believed to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity, the sheriff’s office says. Jalonie Ernest was charged with felony murder in the death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez, authorities...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

TikTok Famous: Houston-area girl goes viral for fight with cancer

As we head into Childhood Cancer Awareness month, FOX 26's Melissa Wilson introduces us to a young girl from Magnolia who has taken social media by storm with her cancer journey. She has now been in remission for six months, but wait until we share with you HOW she found out she had cancer.
MAGNOLIA, TX
fox26houston.com

Man, dog fatally struck by vehicle on Houston freeway

HOUSTON - A man and a dog died after they were struck by a minivan while crossing a Houston freeway, police say. The deadly crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday in the inbound lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway near Lockwood. Police say the man, who had a dog with...
HOUSTON, TX

