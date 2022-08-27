Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Niederreiter looks forward to game in Switzerland for NHL Global Series
PARIS -- Nino Niederreiter already was excited about signing a two-year contract with the Nashville Predators on July 21 before he realized it meant he'll have a chance to play in his native Switzerland. The Predators will face SC Bern of National League, the top professional league in Switzerland, in...
NHL
Officiating could provide path to NHL for sons of Stanley Cup champions
BUFFALO -- Growing up in an NHL family, the desire to make it to the League often can be a strong pull. For several at this year's NHL Exposure Combine, they're working towards realizing that dream, but as an on-ice official. The combine, held annually at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo,...
NHL
Darren Helm's Day with the Stanley Cup
Before the stifling heat of a mid-August day materialized, Darren Helm sat out in the backyard patio of his Bloomfield Hills home and took in the rays of the still Michigan morning as he carefully examined the purposeful inscriptions covering the Stanley Cup. Engrossed in its detail, Helm steadily rotated the base of the historic 35-pound trophy as he explored the names - of players he looked up to like Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic and Mike Modano - and respective teams who have been fortunate enough to, at one point in time, also claim the coveted trophy as their own.
NHL
Bublé sports Alzner jersey during concert in D.C.
Former Capitals defenseman gifted singer sweater live at Capital One Arena. Michael Bublé changed up his tour wardrobe Monday. The Grammy award winning singer put on former Washington Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner's jersey during a show at Capital One Arena in D.C. Alzner brought his jersey to Bublé's show...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Ducks, Community Partners to Reveal Street Hockey Rink at SLDC
12th Annual Power PLAY! Service Project Will Result in a Brand New Street Hockey Rink as Part of their Commitment to the Hockey is for Everyone Initiative and S.C.O.R.E. Program. August 30, 2022. The Anaheim Ducks today announced that the National Hockey League club (NHL) in partnership with the Anaheim...
NHL
Top prospects for San Jose Sharks
Eklund, Bordeleau could make immediate impact; Bystedt, Havelid on horizon. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the San Jose Sharks, according to NHL.com. [Sharks 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy...
NHL
Hill traded to Golden Knights by Sharks
Goalie to compete for playing time with Brossoit behind Thompson. Adin Hill was acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Monday for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 26-year-old goalie is in the final season of a two-year contract...
NHL
Former Jet Stempniak turns focus to player development
Lee Stempniak's time in Winnipeg was short, but that doesn't mean the city - and those who played in it - didn't have an impact on him. Yes, he still thinks about the goal he scored in Game 3 against Anaheim in the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs - the first playoff goal the Jets scored on home ice since their return to the National Hockey League in 2011.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
'A huge honor': Donovan Sebrango helps lead Canada at 2022 World Juniors
Sebrango, who was an alternate captain for his native country, helped Canada defeat Finland, 3-2, in overtime to win gold at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, which ran from Aug. 9-20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. "It's an incredible feeling, and doing it in that way...
NHL
Yung Gravy confesses love for Devils at VMAs
Rapper's favorite album cover features team jersey. Yung Gravy found his other half at the VMAs. It's the New Jersey Devils. The rapper confessed his love for the team at the MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday. "I do have love for the...
NHL
BLOG: Samorukov looking to continue his stay in Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB - Dmitri Samorukov made Edmonton his home in the offseason and heading into Oilers Training Camp, he's hoping to make that move permanent. "The summer was really good. It was sunny in Edmonton and that was really enjoyable," Samorukov said on Tuesday following an informal skate at the Downtown Community Arena. "I've spent some good time here and put in some work. The season's coming, so it's an exciting time."
NHL
Three questions facing Seattle Kraken
Improved play in goal from Grubauer, Wright's status among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Seattle Kraken. [Kraken 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Philipp Grubauer regain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Red Wings release 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and schedule
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released their 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and a complete tournament schedule for the event, held from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Monday, Sept. 19 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich. The team consists of 24 recent draft picks, free agent signees and tryouts who will battle against prospect teams from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Three questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins
Keeping core together, Jarry status as No. 1 goalie among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Penguins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Was keeping the...
NHL
Holtz gains muscle, hopes to be regular for Devils this season
NEWARK, N.J. -- Alexander Holtz realizes the importance of perfecting everyday rituals in his attempt to become the everyday player he yearns to be with the New Jersey Devils. The 20-year-old forward (6-foot, 205 pounds) gained a better understanding of that while skating with Devils forward Jesper Bratt and skills coaches in Sweden in early July.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Emil Bemstrom
Emil Bemstrom looked like he could be on the cusp of a breakout season a year ago during training camp. He was given a fair amount of time during preseason to shine, and he responded with a big goal-scoring effort. Bemstrom had four goals in five preseason games, including two in a game at St. Louis, allowing him to tie for third in the NHL during the exhibition season.
NHL
Top prospects for Seattle Kraken
Beniers, Wright could be ready for key roles this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Seattle Kraken, according to NHL.com. [Kraken 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Inside look at Seattle Kraken
Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky, Schultz added to help franchise continue to grow in second season. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Seattle Kraken. The Seattle Kraken are focused on putting their inaugural season behind them. The Kraken...
NHL
Tessier dies at 89, Jack Adams Award winner in 1983
Coached Black Hawks for three seasons, won Stanley Cup as Avalanche scout. Orval Tessier, who won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 1983, died Aug. 25. He was 89. Tessier also was a scout with the Colorado Avalanche when they won the Stanley Cup in...
NHL
Oilers prospect Schaefer works toward reaching NHL with hometown team
EDMONTON -- Reid Schaefer grew up a fan of the Edmonton Oilers, so to be drafted by his hometown team was a dream come true. The 18-year-old forward from Edmonton was chosen by the Oilers in the first round (No. 32) of the 2022 NHL Draft and attended his first development camp in July.
Comments / 0