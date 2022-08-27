ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Texas leads the nation in mass shootings

The Gun Violence Association defines mass shootings as four or more people shot or killed in one incident. Texas leads the nation by that definition. Since 2018, 228 people have died in mass shootings in Texas.
Education will be key issue in race for Florida governor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, and it’s clear from Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly...
