Greeley, CO

Man identified, arrested for shooting outside Greeley bar

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

GREELEY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A masked suspect who opened fire outside of a Greeley bar has been identified and arrested.

On Aug. 13 at 11:15 p.m., officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to the Rancho El Corazon bar, located at 125 East 18th Street, on reports of a shooting .

GPD identified 36-year-old Efren Sanchez as the suspect in the shooting.

Officers arrived at what they called a “chaotic crime scene” where they found two victims shot. Both were transported to the local hospital and both survived.

Greeley store broken into, employee found dead in car, suspect in custody

According to the investigation, a masked individual pulled up to the bar, exited the vehicle and began shooting dozens of rounds at those standing outside before fleeing the scene.

After the shooting, a warrant was issued for Sanchez’s arrest, and he was arrested two weeks later on Saturday. According to officers, they were able to locate Sanchez and take him into custody without incident.

Sanchez has been booked into the Weld County Jail on the following charges:

  • Four counts of criminal attempt murder in the first degree after deliberation
  • Four counts of criminal attempt murder in the first degree with extreme indifference

Anyone who still has information on this case and has not contacted the police is asked to call Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.

