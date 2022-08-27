Nashville SC doubles down in scoring, blows out Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the road, 3-0.

After recording its worst winless stretch in club history, Nashville SC claimed its first back-to-back wins since April on Saturday against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at B.C. Place.

Nashville (10-9-9, 39 points), silenced the home crowd in a 3-0 rout, jumping from eighth place in the Western Conference and out of the playoff picture one week ago to fifth place with six regular season games remaining.

Winger Randall Leal opened the scoring in the 19th minute and center back Jack Maher scored in the 23rd and 49th minutes.

Here are a few observations from the game:

Scoring support around Mukhtar

Prior to Saturday, forward Hany Mukhtar's output had represented at least 40% of Nashville's scoring in MLS. Inside the dome at B.C. Place, Mukhtar got some help.

Leal scored his first goal since May and his second of the season. Since joining Nashville in 2020, Leal has earned the reputation of shooting from outside the penalty box. His goal Saturday was just that. Low and hit with pace, Leal's right-footed strike deflected off goalkeeper Thomas Hasal's hand, bounced off the goal post and in.

The Costa Rican scored the first Nashville goal in Geodis Park history. He's since added four assists, but has fallen behind his eight-goal output in 2021.

Maher's two-goal performance was a career highlight, adding his first scores since June 2021. Without starting center back Walker Zimmerman in the lineup, Maher stepped in as the key ball distributor from the backline and offensive threat on set pieces.

He was such a threat that he used his head to score from Mukhtar's corner kick in the 23rd minute and did again in the 49th minute.

The return of Anibal Godoy

Midfielder Anibal Godoy shined as the tactical conductor in his first start since Juneteenth against Sporting Kansas City. The Panama national team captain had come off the bench the previous two games after missing nine due to a second thigh injury.

Godoy anchored the midfield for 75 minutes and earned an assist.

"I thought he was immense in midfield and led the guys. I mean not just physically, but verbally," coach Gary Smith said. "There was a passion about the group that honestly felt (like) we would get something out of the game."

Sapong, other starters get rest

Nashville secured the win while half of its conventional starting lineup watched from the bench.

Zimmerman, wingbacks Shaq Moore and Dan Lovitz, center forward CJ Sapong and midfielder Dax McCarty started the game on the bench or didn't travel entirely. Only Lovitz and McCarty saw minutes.

Smith saved their legs, given the 4,000-mile round trip to Vancouver and Wednesday's home game against the Colorado Rapids in mind.

Nashville reverses scoring narrative

During Nashville's six-game winless streak, the club scored eight goals despite recording more scoring chances per game than its collective opponents.

In its last two games, however, Nashville has scored seven goals and posted two shutouts after conceding 11 prior to last week.

