NECN

2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings

Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
NECN

1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
universalhub.com

At least three shot in Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan

Live Boston has been tracking a series of shootings tonight in Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan. Shortly after 9 p.m., somebody was shot on Dale Street near Regent Street in Roxbury. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries. Shortly after 8 p.m., somebody was...
whdh.com

Dorchester shooting victim identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim of a Saturday shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston Police. The victim, Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on August 27 in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Police seeking missing female

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are looking for Courtney Asdot. Courtney is a 41-year-old female 5’6″ tall and 200 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on the inside of her wrist. She left a business on 8/23/22, she was heading to New Bedford or Springfield operating a business vehicle. She was […] The post Barnstable Police seeking missing female appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NECN

Driver Captured After Allegedly Hitting Trooper, Cruiser While Fleeing From Police

A man is facing nearly 10 charges after allegedly fleeing from Massachusetts state troopers along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning and hitting one of them with his car. Troopers stopped Eric Duffy along I-495 in Lowell after getting reports of the Honda Accord he was in driving erratically down the interstate in Methuen, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.
whdh.com

Malden Police: Good Samaritan bitten, stabbed by robbery suspect

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan is recovering after trying to stop a suspect accused of stealing a purse in Malden, getting bitten and stabbed in the process, according to officials. Malden Police were first called to the area of Chestnut Street for reports of a robbery around 1:15...
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 6:25 PM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest of Kurvan Vidal, 27, of Boston, in the area of 217 Columbia Road in Dorchester. Officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively...
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrests Randolph Man After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Mattapan

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
whdh.com

Man wanted for assault to murder punches out MBTA trolley window

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man punched out a trolley window in Milton before he was arrested for several other outstanding warrants, according to Transit Police. Transit Police said that they received a radio call around 1:40 Sunday afternoon to head to Mattapan Station to speak with a trolley operator. The operator reported that, without provocation, an unknown man punched the trolley window out on the Milton High Speed Line station.
whdh.com

Over a dozen displaced by fire in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding residents to not block hydrants after someone illegally parked in front of a hydrant, delaying efforts to put out a fire in Allston Tuesday night. Firefighters battled the flames and the heat on Glenville Avenue. Officials said the fire started in the basement and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawrence police captain placed on administrative leave

LAWRENCE, Mass. — According to a police source, veteran Lawrence Police Captain Maurice Aguiler was escorted out of Lawrence Police Headquarters after surrendering his badge, gun, cruiser and other city property on Wednesday. He was placed on administrative leave. A source tells Boston 25 News the disciplinary action was...
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify man who was struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway

EVERETT, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett over the weekend. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Aggravated assault’ suspects protected by BPS

As Boston Public School students prepare to start a new academic year, 25 Investigates wanted to know if new Superintendent Mary Skipper will support the district’s restrictive policy for sharing information with law enforcement. Skipper replaces outgoing Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius, who stepped down in June after serving for...
NECN

State Trooper, Driver Taken to Hospital After Crash in Plymouth

A Massachusetts state trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Plymouth, authorities said. A state police cruiser was hit around 4:30 a.m. while on a detail along Route 3 northbound in Plymouth, a spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police said. Both the trooper...
