Rob Lowe And His Sons Pose Together Shirtless On A Boat

Rob Lowe is soaking up the last few days of summer with his family. Rob posted a photo of himself and his two sons, John Owen, 26, and Matthew, 28, on a boat, likely in the Mediterranean. Likely, his wife, Sheryl Berkoff wasn’t too far away.

He captioned the photo of the guys ready to swim, “Lowe boys on the Med.” Many people commented on how attractive they all are, and most said that Rob was still the hottest, despite being decades older than his sons.

Rob Lowe joins his sons on a boat to soak up the last days of summer

The post comes after the announcement that Rob and John Owen are set to star in a Netflix comedy series that they co-created called Unstable. The announcement read, “The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster.”

The father and son and their social media interactions served as inspiration for the series. John Owen joked, “So excited for this. Who would have known that my childhood trauma would pay off!?”

The boys have always praised their father for working through his issues including addiction and becoming a great dad and husband. Will you be checking out their new show when it hits Netflix?