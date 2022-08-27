Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Florida woman credits twin sisters for saving her life aboard flight
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twin sisters saved a Florida woman's life when she was having a medical emergency on a flight from Boston to Fort Myers earlier this month. Although the woman, Pat Dougan, said much of what happened is a blur, she is grateful to be alive. Dougan...
St. Matthew's House Grand Reopening Sale at Naples Thrift Store
NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is hosting a Grand Reopening Sale at it’s Naples thrift store tomorrow. St. Matthew’s original thrift store location recently underwent an extensive renovation and will officially reopen tomorrow. To celebrate, the store is holding a sale on its clothing items.
gulfshorebusiness.com
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
Florida Weekly
Culinary Concepts hiring 50 positions available at 5 SWFL restaurant locations
Culinary Concepts wants you. The award-winning restaurant group plans to hire 50 to join its team in Southwest Florida according to Jennifer Castellani, director of internal operations. Culinary Concepts announced two career fairs will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, noon until 3 p.m. at Chops City Grill restaurant at...
Florida Weekly
More restaurants, businesses sign on at Founders Square
Q: Saw your post about space in Founders Square still open. Back in April, you said they had a lot of interest. Nothing coming soon?. Q: Is Lake Park Diner really opening at Founders Square? Anything else in the area anticipated? It’s so nice having things by me for once!
WINKNEWS.com
Naples woman struck, killed by vehicle during birthday celebration in Chicago
Shawman Meireis went from Naples to Chicago with her boyfriend to celebrate her 41st birthday, but she never returned home. Mereis was killed on a Chicago street by a vehicle. Chicago police responded to multiple street racing calls that night. The CBS station in Chicago said the driver of the...
'Ultimate Catch:' 3 men arrested for dumping boat in Naples canal
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after dumping a boat into a canal Tuesday night in Naples.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
fox4now.com
Your Healthy Family: What to do if caught in lightning storm
The chance of being struck by lightning is less than one in a million. But Fox 4 has reported cases of lightning hitting homes, causing brush fires, and striking people in Southwest Florida. Lightning can be dangerous, and even deadly. "I thought I'd have a better shot winning the lottery...
Family of Charlotte County boy with a brain infection speaks out
A 13-year-old boy, whose doctors believe he potentially contracted a deadly amoeba in Charlotte County, is being transferred to Chicago for further treatment.
dailyadvent.com
Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
happeningsmagazine.net
Sizzle Dining Sept. 8 – 28
The tastiest 21-day event in Southwest Florida is back for another year (founded in 2016). The 2022 Sizzle Dining (Restaurant Week) event will take place from Sept. 8 – 28 with 40 plus participating restaurants from Cape Coral down to Marco Island and everywhere tasty in-between. Now only held once a year, Sizzle Dining is now a three-week long, annual, community-driven event that celebrates the culinary landscape in both Lee and Collier counties by offering three-course, prix-fixe meals to local residents and visitors.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79
Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Best Ft. Myers Beach Restaurants | Where to Eat on Ft. Myers Beach, FL
Located on a seven-mile-long barrier island that serves as a gateway to Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach is one of the Gulf Coast’s most stunningly picturesque regions. Known for its vibrant sunsets, pearly-white sands, and a true-blue Old Florida small town feel, Fort Myers is one precious slice of island paradise.
florida-backroads-travel.com
27 OLD FLORIDA TOWNS ON US-17
US-17 is known as the Coastal Highway because for much of its length it travels a route close to the Atlantic Coast. It begins in Winchester, Virginia, and has its southern end in Punta Gorda, Florida. For most of its distance in Florida, it does not run along the coast.
fox4now.com
International Overdose Awareness Day in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today, August 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day. The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is part of the OD2A: Overdose Data To Action program — a government funded program that aims to address the overdose crisis in the United States. Florida’s opioid...
Four men arrested for stealing and destroying Southwest Florida tiny home
Four men have been arrested after stealing and destroying a tiny home in Southwest Florida.
Florida Weekly
Pets of the WEEK
These pets are available for adoption from Lee County Domestic Animal Services, 5600 Banner Dr., Fort Myers. The adoption package includes spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health guarantee, a $600 package. The adoption center is open from 10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more details, call 239-533-7387 or visit www.leelostpets.com.
