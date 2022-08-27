Read full article on original website
FBI investigating Stamford for possible election ‘illegalities,’ judge says
STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge said there was an FBI investigation into alleged “illegalities” related to the city’s 2017 elections Wednesday during the ongoing trial of a former Stamford Democratic City Committee chair. The state on Tuesday rested its case against John Mallozzi, who...
CT election officials to investigate after candidate allegedly uses names of deceased on petition
The State Elections Enforcement Commission on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the petition campaign of John Flynn of Norwalk, whose attempt to get on the November ballot as a U.S. Senate candidate is about to fail. The unanimous afternoon vote in a virtual meeting came after after no discussion among...
Greenwich schools head pledges probe of video of Cos Cob administrator’s discussion of hiring practices
GREENWICH — The school system will conduct an investigation into comments apparently made by an elementary school administrator about alleged discriminatory hiring practices at the school and efforts by teachers to influence students’ political opinions. A video released by the media organization Project Veritas shows a man identified...
Bridgeport to give public a chance to meet police chief finalists
BRIDGEPORT — With just over two weeks left in the search for a new police chief, the mayor’s office is pledging an “opportunity for public engagement” with the three to-be-named finalists. City officials did not give details as to what form that would take. Last week...
Manchester man sentenced to 28 months in prison for fentanyl distribution
HARTFORD — A Manchester man was sentenced to 28 months, or about 2.3 years, in prison followed by five years of supervised release on Wednesday for distributing fentanyl pills, according to the Department of Justice. Matthew Gastringer, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford.
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day
Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
Bridgeport man sentenced to 18 years in prison for role in 2018 murder
BRIDGEPORT — A man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release today for his role in a 2018 murder, according to the Department of Justice. Ta’Ron Pharr, also known as “250,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley...
DOJ: Bridgeport man admits role in murder, attempted murder of rival gang members
BRIDGEPORT — A city man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity charge resulting from his involvement with a local street gang, authorities said. The Bridgeport Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service is investigating multiple Bridgeport-based street gangs...
Hartford man, 43, sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on firearms offense, violating supervised release
HARTFORD — A Hartford man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm while he was on supervised release for an earlier offense, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Andre Hudson, 43, was sentenced by U.S....
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
Wethersfield man sentenced to four years in prison for fentanyl trafficking in Hartford area
HARTFORD — A Wethersfield man has been sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for fentanyl trafficking, according to the Department of Justice. Fabio Vargas-Gonzalez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic and lawful permanent resident of the U.S., 47, was sentenced by U.S....
Two Middletown residents indicted in robberies of People’s United Bank in Stop & Shop stores
A federal grand jury has indicted two Middletown residents who authorities say carried out some of the half-dozen robberies of People’s United Bank branches at Stop & Shop stores this summer. Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, were arrested Tuesday on bank robbery charges, the U.S. attorney’s office...
Is Stamford proposing too rigid or too fluid rules for granny flats? Officials, residents say both.
STAMFORD — Stamford has joined the towns and cities looking to regulate accessory dwelling units on the local level, but compromise isn't proving easy. During an at-times spirited debate Tuesday over Stamford's future ADU regulations, both city officials and members of the public wrestled with how the city should regulate granny flats, in-law suites and garage apartments.
New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday
NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
Lawsuit over Fairfield smoothie shop incident ends in settlement
BRIDGEPORT — A Fairfield investment broker, caught on video angrily berating four teenage girls in the Robeks smoothie shop after he claims they put peanut butter in a smoothie for his son who has an extreme nut allergy, has agreed to pay a settlement to one of the workers.
Police: Wilton woman charged with violating restraining order
WILTON — Police have charged a woman with violating a restraining order after they say she was involved in a car accident outside the home of the person she is legally obligated to avoid. Wilton authorities were called to a Danbury Road apartment complex for an accident involving a...
How the Windsor mayor balances owning a restaurant and running a city; leading from behind the lunch counter:
WINDSOR — The group calls themselves the Walkers and Talkers. At about 8 a.m., the walkers will walk the Windsor Center River Trail. By 9, they’ll convene with the talkers at nearby Bart’s Restaurant. The group, about 12 total, will sip coffee, munch on grilled ham and...
Demolition of historic New Haven home shouldn’t have happened, preservationists say
NEW HAVEN — The two-century-plus-old Captain Chandler Pardee House, likely the oldest home in the Morris Cove neighborhood, was also a Pioneer Guesthouse in the 1870s that welcomed city dwellers to enjoy the cove as a summer resort. It is the kind of structure associated not only with a...
South Norwalk welcomes new neighborhood school
NORWALK — For the first time in decades, South Norwalk has a school of its own. Music teacher Jess Gagne said the South Norwalk Neighborhood School at 46 Concord St. had generated excitement in the community. “This morning there was a lot of emotions, everybody, teachers kids,” Gagne said....
