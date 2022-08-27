ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Register Citizen

Greenwich schools head pledges probe of video of Cos Cob administrator’s discussion of hiring practices

GREENWICH — The school system will conduct an investigation into comments apparently made by an elementary school administrator about alleged discriminatory hiring practices at the school and efforts by teachers to influence students’ political opinions. A video released by the media organization Project Veritas shows a man identified...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport to give public a chance to meet police chief finalists

BRIDGEPORT — With just over two weeks left in the search for a new police chief, the mayor’s office is pledging an “opportunity for public engagement” with the three to-be-named finalists. City officials did not give details as to what form that would take. Last week...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Connecticut Society
Ridgefield, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day

Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.

STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Is Stamford proposing too rigid or too fluid rules for granny flats? Officials, residents say both.

STAMFORD — Stamford has joined the towns and cities looking to regulate accessory dwelling units on the local level, but compromise isn't proving easy. During an at-times spirited debate Tuesday over Stamford's future ADU regulations, both city officials and members of the public wrestled with how the city should regulate granny flats, in-law suites and garage apartments.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday

NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Lawsuit over Fairfield smoothie shop incident ends in settlement

BRIDGEPORT — A Fairfield investment broker, caught on video angrily berating four teenage girls in the Robeks smoothie shop after he claims they put peanut butter in a smoothie for his son who has an extreme nut allergy, has agreed to pay a settlement to one of the workers.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Wilton woman charged with violating restraining order

WILTON — Police have charged a woman with violating a restraining order after they say she was involved in a car accident outside the home of the person she is legally obligated to avoid. Wilton authorities were called to a Danbury Road apartment complex for an accident involving a...
WILTON, CT
Register Citizen

South Norwalk welcomes new neighborhood school

NORWALK — For the first time in decades, South Norwalk has a school of its own. Music teacher Jess Gagne said the South Norwalk Neighborhood School at 46 Concord St. had generated excitement in the community. “This morning there was a lot of emotions, everybody, teachers kids,” Gagne said....
NORWALK, CT

