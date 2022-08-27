(EFFINGHAM) A Marshall woman is dead after a late Friday afternoon two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 5:05 on U.S. Route 40 in Clark County. The Illinois State Police say 55 year old Joseph B. Roseberry from Terre Haute, Indiana was westbound on Route 40 on a motorcycle, just east of Baystown Road, nearly two miles west of Marshall, when he slowed in traffic to turn right off of Route 40 onto Baystown Road. Roseberry’s motorcycle was struck in the rear by a car driven by 25 year old Austin S. Lowery from Martinsville. The passenger on the motorcycle, 44 year old Tosha Y. Davis of Marshall was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Roseberry was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lowery refused medical treatment and was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Emergency personnel from Clark County and Marshall assisted the ISP at the crash site. Route 40 was closed for five hours.

