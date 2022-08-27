ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Peoria artwork to be featured in Decatur gallery

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council will feature artists from the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria throughout September. The exhibit, titled “CAC at DAAC,” will begin with the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in the Madden Art Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St., Decatur. William Butler, the Peoria art center’s director, will speak to the audience at 6 p.m.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
Toledo, IL
Education
Toledo, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Shelbyville, IL
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Shelbyville, IL
Football
City
Tuscola, IL
City
Toledo, IL
City
Pleasant Plains, IL
City
Arcola, IL
Shelbyville, IL
Education
Shelbyville, IL
Sports
Herald & Review

Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

LIFT vocational training center in Mattoon opens for classes

MATTOON — Approximately 100 students from 11 area high schools have begun attending classes at the Mattoon school district's new vocational training center less than a year and a half after development of this site started. Since the school board voted in April 2021 to purchase the former Consolidated...
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Springfield schools on lockdown

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police ordered three schools on soft lockdown after a person in the area was spotted with a gun. According to a release, Springfield Police were called around 10 a.m. about reports of a person walking with a firearm near the corner of New and Cook Streets. Trinity Lutheran School, Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Missing Georgetown girl found safe

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 11-year-old girl from Georgetown is safe after she was found near Indianapolis at the home of a 19-year-old male. That teenager is now under arrest. Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the girl was missing on Saturday and discovered she had been communicating online […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Rams#Football Season#Pirates#American Football#Highschoolsports
WTWO/WAWV

$19 million construction project in full-swing at North Vermillion

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly $19-million construction project is in full swing at the North Vermillion Community School Corporation. From the walls to the lockers, to the classrooms, North Vermillion High School is getting a complete upgrade. Classrooms are being expanded and upgraded, security has been enhanced, “We’re able to touch just about […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Flash flooding strands drivers in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Storms Monday evening caused Flash Flooding across portions of Central Illinois. Estimates from Doppler Radar indicated 4-8″ of rain fell on some communities in Central Illinois in less than 12 hours. Mattoon was one town hit with some of the heavy rain and flooding. RAW VIDEO: Mattoon Flooding Local emergency management […]
MATTOON, IL
freedom929.com

CLARK COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) A Marshall woman is dead after a late Friday afternoon two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 5:05 on U.S. Route 40 in Clark County. The Illinois State Police say 55 year old Joseph B. Roseberry from Terre Haute, Indiana was westbound on Route 40 on a motorcycle, just east of Baystown Road, nearly two miles west of Marshall, when he slowed in traffic to turn right off of Route 40 onto Baystown Road. Roseberry’s motorcycle was struck in the rear by a car driven by 25 year old Austin S. Lowery from Martinsville. The passenger on the motorcycle, 44 year old Tosha Y. Davis of Marshall was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Roseberry was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lowery refused medical treatment and was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Emergency personnel from Clark County and Marshall assisted the ISP at the crash site. Route 40 was closed for five hours.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

KEVIN HALE: Friend keeps trucking through sadness

I entered my truck in a car show. My truck is a 2019 4-wheel drive truck. Nothing special. Nothing grand at all. I entered my truck to see what it would be like to be in a car show and to support an incredibly courageous and brave woman by the name of Dawn Hutchins.
FORSYTH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WCIA

State Police respond to crash on I-57

UPDATE Sergeant Eric King said all lanes of southbound I-57 are open at Milepost 200.5. The wrecked vehicle has been moved to the right shoulder of the highway. King added that the scene of the crash is still active. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is actively responding to a traffic crash […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Severe thunderstorms damage century-old church

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather rolled into parts of Central Illinois on Monday, at least one area is still cleaning up damage from Sunday. Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a century-old church in Monticello. The church that was damaged is First Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Lanes closed at Champaign intersection

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic at one Champaign intersection is down a couple of lanes this week as construction crews perform storm sewer repairs there. The repairs are taking place at the T-intersection of Bradley Avenue and Randolph Street. Eastbound Bradley is reduced to one lane while northbound Randolph is reduced to two turning lanes, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wlds.com

Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison

A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyWabashValley.com

No injuries reported after a wreck on SR 641

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No injuries were reported after a motor vehicle accident in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office social media, it happened on State Road 641 near McDaniel Road. Deputies are on scene until the wreck is cleaned up and the investigation...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Police locate missing 11-year-old girl; suspect in custody

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill (WAND) - Vermilion County deputies assisted in locating a missing 11-year-old of Georgetown, Il. According to police, on Saturday, August 27, deputies responded to an address in Georgetown Il, for a report of a missing girl. During the investigation, deputies learned the girl had been communicating online with Dylan Clark, 19, of Franklin Indiana.
GEORGETOWN, IL
Herald & Review

Repair of William Street bridge to commence Sept. 12

DECATUR — Work to repair the William Street bridge crossing Lake Decatur will begin on Sept. 12. Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Wappel said the work had been planned to begin on Sept. 1, but utility issues delayed the start date. The work should be complete by November 2023 and will cost $8.5 million.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy