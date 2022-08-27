Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Milford police looking to identify man accused of impersonating fire official
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man accused of impersonating an employee from the Milford Fire Department. The suspect was seen entering the Bon Jour Café at the Connecticut Post Mall just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect stated his name was “John” and he was […]
DoingItLocal
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING
#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
Accused CT bank robbery couple busted
A man and a woman were arrested in Middletown, accused in a string of hold ups in People’s Bank branches inside of supermarkets in Connecticut
Register Citizen
Police: Stamford 14-year-old who started a car fire with fireworks is charged with arson
STAMFORD — A city teenager was charged with arson after he threw fireworks inside of a parked car and started a fire, police said. The 14-year-old teenager was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree arson and sixth-degree larceny that stemmed from a June 5 incident on Stamford’s East Side.
Register Citizen
Police: Naugatuck officer injured after cruiser struck by stolen vehicle
NAUGATUCK — Police say they are investigating after a cruiser was struck by a vehicle that turned out to be stolen, causing damage to the cruiser and minor injuries to the officer inside. The accident occurred in the Elm Street area, according to police. A photo posted on Facebook...
Register Citizen
New Haven woman sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for Westport pharmacy robbery
STAMFORD — A 44-year-old New Haven woman accused of robbing a Westport pharmacy with a man who threatened an employee with a needle he claimed “had AIDS” on it was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday. Amy Kiernan had pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and...
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim Michael Judkins, known as “Mango,” who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Thompson Street
Register Citizen
Two Middletown residents indicted in robberies of People’s United Bank in Stop & Shop stores
A federal grand jury has indicted two Middletown residents who authorities say carried out some of the half-dozen robberies of People’s United Bank branches at Stop & Shop stores this summer. Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, were arrested Tuesday on bank robbery charges, the U.S. attorney’s office...
Register Citizen
Westport police: Bronx man charged with stealing $35,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store
WESTPORT — Police arrested a Bronx, N.Y., man in connection with seven thefts of items, worth a total of $35,000, from a local Ulta Beauty store last year. Frank Greene was charged with second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, Westport police said in statement Wednesday. The 23-year-old is also facing six counts each of third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Greene was held on $500,000 bond.
themonroesun.com
Thefts from vehicles in Meriden, Dayville lead to check cashing fraud in Monroe
MONROE, CT — The manager of the People’s United Bank at 401 Monroe Turnpike filed a fraud complaint Monday, after a teller cashed a $3,190 check for someone with a driver’s license not associated with the account. Earlier in the day, a woman with dark hair and...
As communities grieve, questions remain about murder-suicide involving Avon Police Sgt.
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The grieving process continues for the close-knit community of East Granby in the wake of a murder-suicide involving two prominent public servants. The tragedy is also sparking questions about what the Avon Police knew about the Sergeant who pulled the trigger. FOX61 has reached out...
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Register Citizen
Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody
STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
Register Citizen
Southington police identify pedestrian struck and killed by car on Queen Street
SOUTHINGTON — A local man was killed Monday evening after he was struck by a car on Queen Street south of the Interstate 84 ramps. police said. Southington police on Wednesday identified the pedestrian as 38-year-old Austin Kowalewski of Southington. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. and involved...
zip06.com
Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police
A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
Middletown Woman Sentenced For Seriously Assaulting Infant Granddaughter
A Hudson Valley grandmother has been sentenced to prison for seriously assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter leaving her blind and with brain damage. Orange County resident Kimberly Bennett, age 46, of Middletown, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Tuesday, Aug. 30. On Wednesday, Oct....
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Daylight double shooting under investigation in New Haven
Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
Register Citizen
One person killed in New Haven shooting, one injured, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police say one man was killed and another injured in a double shooting on Monday. Michael Judkins, 26, of New Haven died from his wounds, police said. An unidentified 20-year-old man was being treated for “non-life-threatening wounds.”. New Haven officers were called to Thompson Street,...
Register Citizen
Hartford man, 43, sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on firearms offense, violating supervised release
HARTFORD — A Hartford man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm while he was on supervised release for an earlier offense, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Andre Hudson, 43, was sentenced by U.S....
