Milford, CT

BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING

#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Milford, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Milford, CT
Register Citizen

Westport police: Bronx man charged with stealing $35,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store

WESTPORT — Police arrested a Bronx, N.Y., man in connection with seven thefts of items, worth a total of $35,000, from a local Ulta Beauty store last year. Frank Greene was charged with second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, Westport police said in statement Wednesday. The 23-year-old is also facing six counts each of third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Greene was held on $500,000 bond.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody

STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police

A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Daylight double shooting under investigation in New Haven

Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
Register Citizen

One person killed in New Haven shooting, one injured, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police say one man was killed and another injured in a double shooting on Monday. Michael Judkins, 26, of New Haven died from his wounds, police said. An unidentified 20-year-old man was being treated for “non-life-threatening wounds.”. New Haven officers were called to Thompson Street,...
NEW HAVEN, CT

