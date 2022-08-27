Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
RPD said man crashed car into home after he was shot at, arrest made
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said a man was shot at before he crashed his car into a home at the corner of Bloss Street and Backus streets on Thursday morning. Police have made an arrest for the firing of shots at the driver. Police said they...
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Rochester teen found dead after falling into High Falls gorge
Responding officers arrived at the scene and found fencing north of the Inner Loop had been damaged to allow entry through it.
13 WHAM
Rochester man hospitalized following shooting near Ketchum St.
He was transported to a nearby hospital with what officials believe are non-life-threatening injuries.
rochesterfirst.com
Shots fired into occupied building near Thurston St. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two apartments were struck by gunfire in broad daylight Wednesday morning on Thurston Road. Authorities say that at around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Thurston Road for both citizen calls and a ShotSpotter activation. There, they found evidence of shots fired,...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Arson Task Force charges woman with setting apartment on fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Arson Task Force charged a woman with setting her apartment unit on North Plymouth Avenue on fire on Tuesday night. The task force, which is part of the Rochester Fire Department, said the woman was suicidal. Firefighters first arrived at the apartment complex at around 6:45 p.m. and quickly put out the fire, which was only in the kitchen. RFD said that smoke detectors helped to notify tenants about the fire and everyone was able to escape unharmed.
WHEC TV-10
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
Man arrested after causing over $25,000 in damages to residential facility
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested following an event where the individual caused over $25,000 in damages to a facility in Bath. According to Bath Police, Jordan J. Burgado, 20, was arrested on Aug. 23, for an active warrant out against him for a crime he committed in the village. Police say […]
13 WHAM
RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings
Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. One happened yesterday evening on Ringle Street, on the city's west side. A 15-year-old boy was in critical, but stable, condition. The second happened around 10 p.m. near North Clinton Avenue and Ketchum Street. A 39-year-old man was wounded, but is expected to...
WHEC TV-10
Community searches for answers after local musician killed in Olean St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Family and friends of James Hallenbeck are still coming to terms with his untimely death. Hallenbeck was shot and killed on Aug. 21 while walking near his home on Olean Street. As police search for the gunman, those who knew him well are also searching...
Smash and grab incident causes concern for North Winton neighborhood
McCarthy has worked and lived in the area for over 20 years and said crime in the area has only gotten worse over time.
WHEC TV-10
51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
13 WHAM
Home Depot employee punched by alleged shoplifter in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at Home Depot on Panorama Trail. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a man allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise, punched an asset protection employee in the face and shoved the employee to the ground.
iheart.com
Rochester Parolee Gets 20 Years to Life in June 2020 Homicide
A Rochester man will serve 20 years to life in prison for a June 2020 homicide. Treyquan Davis was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in June for the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jorge Luis Bonilla on Lake Avenue. Davis was on parole for a 1st-degree manslaughter conviction at the time.
WHEC TV-10
Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Mother of shooting victim angry about lack of action from City Officials
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tuesday night we told you about a shooting on North Clinton Avenue, and Ketchum Street that sent a 39-year old man to the hospital. He’s currently recovering at Strong Hospital. News10NBC talked to the mother of the victim, and hears about her frustrations when it...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gun violence youth summit held in Rochester Wednesday following shooting of teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say a Rochester 15-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night on Ringle Street in Rochester. It's the latest violent crime impacting city youth. That's why city and county leaders are attempting to connect with young people. Monroe County Legislator Rick Frazier and...
Comments / 0