ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Man dies after falling into gorge off of Inner Loop near High Falls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 19-year-old died on Thursday morning after falling into a gorge off of the Inner Loop, near the High Falls area. Rochester police and firefighters responded at around 2 a.m. to calls for an unresponsive man. The first responders found a hole in the fence of the Inner Loop, which led to a deep gorge on the other side.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating 15 year old shot

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ringle Street Tuesday night. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Shots fired into occupied building near Thurston St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two apartments were struck by gunfire in broad daylight Wednesday morning on Thurston Road. Authorities say that at around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Thurston Road for both citizen calls and a ShotSpotter activation. There, they found evidence of shots fired,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Arson Task Force charges woman with setting apartment on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Arson Task Force charged a woman with setting her apartment unit on North Plymouth Avenue on fire on Tuesday night. The task force, which is part of the Rochester Fire Department, said the woman was suicidal. Firefighters first arrived at the apartment complex at around 6:45 p.m. and quickly put out the fire, which was only in the kitchen. RFD said that smoke detectors helped to notify tenants about the fire and everyone was able to escape unharmed.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Rochester Police Officers#Strong Hospital
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings

Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. One happened yesterday evening on Ringle Street, on the city's west side. A 15-year-old boy was in critical, but stable, condition. The second happened around 10 p.m. near North Clinton Avenue and Ketchum Street. A 39-year-old man was wounded, but is expected to...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Home Depot employee punched by alleged shoplifter in Penfield

Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at Home Depot on Panorama Trail. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a man allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise, punched an asset protection employee in the face and shoved the employee to the ground.
PENFIELD, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Parolee Gets 20 Years to Life in June 2020 Homicide

A Rochester man will serve 20 years to life in prison for a June 2020 homicide. Treyquan Davis was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in June for the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jorge Luis Bonilla on Lake Avenue. Davis was on parole for a 1st-degree manslaughter conviction at the time.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy