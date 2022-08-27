ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Arson Task Force charged a woman with setting her apartment unit on North Plymouth Avenue on fire on Tuesday night. The task force, which is part of the Rochester Fire Department, said the woman was suicidal. Firefighters first arrived at the apartment complex at around 6:45 p.m. and quickly put out the fire, which was only in the kitchen. RFD said that smoke detectors helped to notify tenants about the fire and everyone was able to escape unharmed.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 53 MINUTES AGO