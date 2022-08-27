'Excitement breeds excitement': UTEP kicks off football season in front of packed house at Sun Bowl

The "good old days" surrounding UTEP football never came frequently, but they are long-cherished by Miner fans grateful for what they have.

"I remember the Mike Price era," said season-ticket holder Abelardo Bustillos, a 1994 UTEP alum. "They weren't all sellouts, but it was pretty regular we got 40, 45,000 in the Sun Bowl."

UTEP athletic director Jim Senter has heard the reminisces with a range of different eras: the 2000 WAC championship; the Bob Stull era in the late 1980s; a run of success under Bobby Dodds in the 1960s; the goalposts getting marched up and dumped over the top of the stands after the 1985 victory against Brigham Young.

That led to a simple question: Why can't right now, 2022, the year after a rare winning and bowl season, be the beginning of the next "good old days" in front of a sold-out crowd at the Sun Bowl on Aug. 27?

"What I've been thinking all along is we have to find a way to hit the reset button on all things UTEP athletics, but in particular football," said Senter, now in his fifth year at the head of Miner athletics. "I believe if we can put 45,971 people in the Sun Bowl it's going to be an electric atmosphere.

"People are going to see the passion of El Paso, the passion of Miner fans, there's going to be tremendous excitement. I've heard about that, I haven't seen it yet since I've been here.

"When UTEP does well it helps lift up El Paso and El Pasoans, it gives them something to be proud of. At the same time when El Paso does well it lifts up UTEP and the Miners."

That dream began Saturday night when the Miners took on North Texas with the school aiming for its first home sellout since 2008when it put 53,415 fans in a pre-renovation Sun Bowl to see UTEP play Texas. Fewer than 500 tickets remained two hours before kickoff.

'Like the good old days'

The drive for a home-opener sellout was first announced in March when UTEP rolled out its 915 marketing campaign, first hatched months before that with the presumption the first home opponent would be New Mexico State on Sept. 10.

"There are going to be as many as 10,000, 20,000 people who are going to come to the game Saturday that haven't been in our venue in more than a decade," Senter said. "They come, they see the sold-out Sun Bowl, they are like, 'This is awesome! This is like the good old days.'

"You see a dynamic, vibrant student body, the stands are full, people are yelling, cheering, have a good experience. They see a competitive football game and Lord-willing we win, they say to each other, 'We ought to do this again. When's the next game? It's New Mexico State, let's get tickets.'

"They do it again and have another great experience. We have to get people, when they come to our venues, they leave with passion and excitement, the endorphins in the brain are firing, 'This was fun, I want to come back.'"

Big crowds aren't foreign to the Sun Bowl, even recently. The Miners put 31,658 in the Sun Bowl last year when 8-0 UTSA visited 6-2 UTEP, 34,646 for the 2019 opener against Houston Baptist, 35,422 against Texas Tech in the 2014 home opener.

Two of those (UTSA and Tech) were objectively big games; the one against Houston Baptist featured $5 tickets.

Last fall the UTEP volleyball team finished its best-ever season with back-to-back sellouts of Memorial Gym in the NIVC postseason championships. The women's basketball team drew announced sellout crowds of 12,222 to the Don Haskins Center in the final two games of its 2014 WNIT championship season. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is annually one of the best-attended December college football games.

'Support of the community'

El Paso has a track record of supporting big events, and also of liking cheap tickets. To that end, $9.15 tickets were offered for Saturday's game.

"One thing I've noticed about this community, they like to get behind initiatives," Senter said. "They like the idea of making an event big and being a part of that. They think it puts El Paso on the map, which is exactly what we're trying to do."

Helping drive the ticket sales was one of UTEP's biggest partners, GECU, buying 5,600 tickets and mayor Oscar Leeser personally buying 5,000 tickets, and then 350 more, to give to city employees.

"To give it to the city employees made me feel great and they were very appreciative," Leeser said. "I would rank it as one of the best things I've ever done. The excitement this will bring, it could set the stage for the rest of the season. When the team looks up and the stands are full, the support of the community ‒ excitement breeds excitement.

"UTEP and El Paso are one community, we want to make sure El Paso continues to move forward, and when El Paso moves forward, UTEP moves forward."

One of those players who will be looking up at the full stands is tailback Deion Hankins, a graduate of Parkland High School.

"I grew up here, I know what the Sun Bowl can be like, "Hankins said. "To have everyone else's support, after all these years I've been here, it would be an honor to see that."

Building on success

Another driver of ticket sales is the success UTEP had last year, when its 7-6 mark matched the best record the school has had since 2005.

"We've been biting at the bit for two months now waiting for this season to start," said season-ticket holder Art Gonzalez, who started tailgating at 10 a.m. Saturday, nine hours before kickoff. "If we want UTEP to continue on the right path, head in the right direction, we as fans need to do our part and build the Sun Bowl up, not just the first game but all season.

"We love the Miners, my family bleeds blue and orange and not just football, but basketball and soccer and volleyball."

Bustillos was filled with anticipation of a sell-out crowd. His family did its part to fill seats.

"To see the Sun Bowl the way it was in the Mike Price era is very, very exciting. My family and I will be celebrating our 20th year we get together and tailgate before the game. This is the time of year we wait for, this is big time in all our family.

"I grew up going to Miner games, my siblings are older than I am, we grew up going to UTEP games. The excitement is truly there, we're coming off a winning season, a bowl season. Those kids deserve to have that beautiful stadium filled up."

Who could be more typical of Saturday's crowd is Mark Putens, who last was in the Sun Bowl to see his alma mater take on Houston Baptist in 2019. He sees a UTEP football game every few years and planned to be there Saturday.

"UTEP is better this year, I think they should be pretty good," he said. "They're going the right direction. It's going to be fun at the Sun Bowl."

As he implied, winning helps and UTEP will need to sustain success (always been elusive for the Miners) to keep putting big crowds in the Sun Bowl. The hope is that big crowds will lead to winning, which will lead to more big crowds, more winning and a virtuous circle.

"You've got to win, honestly," Senter said. "You can get the smoke machine out, get smoke running, get tinsel and lights and flashing bulbs, but it comes down to having a good product, winning, winning at a high level. When you're at the place where you're winning championships, that's what people want to get behind, that's what they get excited about. That's where good players want to go. That's how you sustain it.

"I believe there's enough human capital in El Paso, there's enough affluence and wealth and resources to be able to buy tickets. This could be as good a job as there is in the country, certainly for mid majors. We could be a UCF, we could be a Cincinnati, we could be a Boise State, we could be a Gonzaga.

"That's what this place could be."

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.