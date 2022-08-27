Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chaves, Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chaves; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico Northeastern Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Elida, or 25 miles southwest of Portales, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kenna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
2NM W Henderson Harbor NY
This Afternoon W wind around 11 kt. Sunny. Waves around 1 ft. W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Waves 1 ft or less. S wind 8 to 10 kt. Sunny. Waves 1 ft or less. Friday Night. SSE wind 6 to...
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Spencer; Warrick FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SPENCER AND EAST CENTRAL WARRICK COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, while Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has come to an end, some flooding has been reported in the Gentryville and Santa Claus areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Kent County in northwestern Texas Western Dickens County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Eastern Lynn County in northwestern Texas Garza County in northwestern Texas Crosby County in northwestern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Mcadoo to 3 miles west of Southland, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Slaton, Post, Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Ralls, Kalgary, Grassland, Justiceburg, Caprock, Southland and Mcadoo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA - In NorCal...For the watch...all of fire zones 284 and 285. This includes all of eastern Siskiyou county and all of Modoc county. - In Oregon...For the Watch; Fire weather zones 625 and 625. This includes almost all of Lake county, and all of Klamath county except for north of Klamath Lake west of Chiloquin and Chemult. * WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to or in excess of 35 mph, especially along ridges. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Robertson, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Robertson; Sumner FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Robertson and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms repeatedly developing around the White House and Cross Plains areas. Radar estimates up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include White House and Cross Plains. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Lower Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR639, OR641, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Callahan, Coleman by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 07:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Callahan; Coleman FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Callahan, Coleman, Runnels and Taylor. * WHEN...Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 853 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The Coleman airport reported near 0.80 inches of rain in the last 20 minutes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Coleman, Winters, Santa Anna, Lawn, Novice, Silver Valley, Glen Cove, Valera, Oplin, Talpa, Crews, Rowden, Bradshaw, Hords Creek Reservoir, Lake Coleman, Goldsboro, Us-283 Near The Coleman-Callahan County Line, Echo, Fisk and Lake Winters Lake. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings FM-RD 136 crossing Hords Creek, FM 1176 crossing Sweetie Creek, FM 1086 crossing Red Lake Creek, County Road 482 crossing Jim Ned Creek, County Road 485 crossing Indian Creek, County Road 406 crossing Home Creek, County Road 172 crossing Little Pecan Bayou, County Road 300 crossing Home Creek, Liveoak crossing Hords Creek and County Road 482 crossing South Fork Jim Ned Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Runnels, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:32:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Runnels; Taylor FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Callahan, Coleman, Runnels and Taylor. * WHEN...Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 853 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The Coleman airport reported near 0.80 inches of rain in the last 20 minutes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Coleman, Winters, Santa Anna, Lawn, Novice, Silver Valley, Glen Cove, Valera, Oplin, Talpa, Crews, Rowden, Bradshaw, Hords Creek Reservoir, Lake Coleman, Goldsboro, Us-283 Near The Coleman-Callahan County Line, Echo, Fisk and Lake Winters Lake. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings FM-RD 136 crossing Hords Creek, FM 1176 crossing Sweetie Creek, FM 1086 crossing Red Lake Creek, County Road 482 crossing Jim Ned Creek, County Road 485 crossing Indian Creek, County Road 406 crossing Home Creek, County Road 172 crossing Little Pecan Bayou, County Road 300 crossing Home Creek, Liveoak crossing Hords Creek and County Road 482 crossing South Fork Jim Ned Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Presidio by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:32:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Presidio The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .Heavy rainfall in the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos basins has resulted in elevated flows along the Rio Grande, including Presidio International Bridge which is forecast to crest at minor flood through early this morning. Additional rainfall is expected through this afternoon and may prolong flooding. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * WHEN...From early this morning to late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood. No damage is expected. At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet (4.9 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Thursday was 16.1 feet (4.9 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet (5.0 meters) this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. - Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7am 1pm 7pm 1am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 16.1 Thu 3am 16.3 14.4 12.8 13.8 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7am 1pm 7pm 1am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 4.7 4.9 Thu 3am 5.0 4.4 3.9 4.2
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 03:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Orange County Inland EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions for weekend with temperatures up to 104. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 20:37:00 SST Expires: 2022-08-31 23:45:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila and Aunuu * Until 11 pm tonight SST * At 834 PM, An observer reported heavy rainfall near the Launiusaelua county. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...An observer reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 837 PO ASO LULU AUKUSO 31 2022 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila ma Aunuu * SE`IA OO I LE 11 pm po nanei SST * I LE 834 PM, sa ripotia mai i le Ofisa o le Tau i Tafuna timuga mamafa i le itumalo o le Launiusaelua. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa ripotia mai e tagatanu`u. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoaga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...AN OBSERVER REPORTED
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 03:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 02:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures over 100 degrees in many locations. * WHERE...Esmeralda, Central Nye, and Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures will struggle to fall below 65 degrees for many locations, which could set early September records, across the southern Great Basin. This, coupled with the increased recreation due to the upcoming holiday weekend, make this heat event particularly unique and potentially impactful.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR639, OR641, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 03:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Zion National Park EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 104 to 108 each afternoon in Zion Canyon. * WHERE...Zion National Park. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 8 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Comments / 0