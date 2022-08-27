ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Wyoming police homicide investigation news conference | Battle Creek News

Wyoming police held a news conference on what they are calling a homicide investigation...
WYOMING STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Authorities investigating death of toddler in New Jersey driveway

The death of a toddler in a New Jersey driveway is under investigation. CBS2's Alecia Reid...
PUBLIC SAFETY
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child

Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor | Utah News

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor.
UTAH STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Hawaii man accused of kidnapping child at elementary school

Big Island law enforcement said they are investigating a kidnapping case...
HAWAII STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More Rain on the Horizon

A cold front will exit south Arkansas overnight into early Wednesday ushering in slightly drier air. Mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday with lows around 70° and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Upper level low pressure will form over Texas which will bring in increasing tropical...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Ron DeSantis’ Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face

Citizens of Florida who were arrested as part of Ron DeSantis' "crackdown" on voter fraud thought they were eligible to cast …
FLORIDA STATE
myarklamiss.com

Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tracking afternoon t-storms for Sunday

SUNDAY: The humidity was noticeably higher Saturday. This higher humidity will continue overnight and into Sunday morning, keeping our temperatures mild overnight. Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature building clouds and several pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The showers will be more...
ARKANSAS STATE

