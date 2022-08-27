Victoria Azarenka triumphed in a politically-charged grudge match at the US Open on Thursday as Serena and Venus Williams prepared to revive their record-setting doubles partnership for the last time at a Grand Slam. Now the 40-year-old will focus on the women's doubles as she and older sister Venus play a Grand Slam together for the first time since the 2018 French Open.

TENNIS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO