Azarenka triumphs in US Open grudge match as Serena and Venus reunite

Victoria Azarenka triumphed in a politically-charged grudge match at the US Open on Thursday as Serena and Venus Williams prepared to revive their record-setting doubles partnership for the last time at a Grand Slam.  Now the 40-year-old will focus on the women's doubles as she and older sister Venus play a Grand Slam together for the first time since the 2018 French Open.
