Hialeah, FL

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Man, woman found shot dead in Brickell

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Miami police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman in Brickell. via IFTTT. Note from...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man on Bicycle Struck and Killed in Miami, Driver Detained: Police

A driver was detained after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Miami Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police officials said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street. A 27-year-old man was struck by a car and...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video

MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Suspects questioned in police chase, bailout in Lauderhill

MIAMI – Police are searching for a trio of suspects in Lauderhill after they bailed from vehicle used a lengthy chase.It was initially reported that the vehicle stolen, but it turns out it was rented.Boca Raton PD said the vehicle was connected to a robbery at Town Center Mall.Boca police said the victim was approaching her car after her shift Sunday night when she noticed a blue sedan driving towards her. As she entered her vehicle, two men got out of the newer model bright blue Alpha Romeo Giulia. Pointing a handgun at her, the suspects began yelling, "Give me...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

New Video Shows Teens Running From Scene of Fatal Oakland Park Crash

New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park over the weekend that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized. The footage shows the pair - a 15-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger - running through a gas station parking lot moments after the Sunday morning crash that authorities said involved a stolen car fleeing from police.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Son's world shattered after double shooting claims his father's life

HOLLYWOOD – Hollywood police are investigating a double murder. It happened at the corner of Wiley Street and S 56 Avenue.  Dominic Johnson says what started as a great night with his father ended in heartbreak.  The two of them were standing in front of their home when they heard the sound of gunfire.  They tried to run for cover, but his father was shot and killed."We heard gunshots.  He tried to make his way to the house.  I went to the truck.  Then a couple more shots and they got my old boy.  I was with him through the whole...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
bulletin-news.com

Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash

The family of a lady killed in an Oakland Park car accident spoke up about their grief and the kids who are now being held in juvenile jail on various charges. relatives stated A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old who were evading the police smashed into Maria Tellez’s automobile on Sunday morning, killing her.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Man electrocuted while working in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job. On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked. He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters found him conscious and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Deputy, K-9 to Receive Award After Finding Missing Teen in Pembroke Pines

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and her canine co-worker received a big honor Wednesday after they helped find a missing teen diagnosed with autism in Pembroke Pines. Deputy Jarvey Mesina-Berman is the first ever BSO deputy to receive the Jimmy Ryce Award -- an award created to recognize “exceptional, extraordinary, outstanding or heroic activity that resulted in the safe recovery or location of a missing child.”
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Talk Media

Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs

Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

