Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man, woman found shot dead in Brickell
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Miami police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman in Brickell. via IFTTT. Note from...
NBC Miami
Man on Bicycle Struck and Killed in Miami, Driver Detained: Police
A driver was detained after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Miami Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police officials said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street. A 27-year-old man was struck by a car and...
Click10.com
Woman arrested on attempted murder charge in South Florida road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 21-year-old woman Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle after a road rage shooting that critically injured a South Florida woman Sunday morning. West Palm Beach police tweeted a photo of Brien Golden in custody Wednesday.
bulletin-news.com
Man Arrested in $1 Robbery Shooting in Miami Beach Charged in Separate Violent Robbery
A guy is now being charged in a second violent robbery after being accused of shooting a pupil during a $1 heist in Miami Beach. Ranier Figueroa, 25, was detained back on August 18 in relation to the gunshot and robbery that occurred on July 21. Figueroa, though, is accused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Brother of Man Who Died After Broward Hit-and-Run Makes Plea
No. 1 - A brazen thief was caught on camera violently robbing a woman in front of her kids at a North Lauderdale grocery store and now authorities want the public's help in finding him. The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 at a grocery store in the...
Click10.com
Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video
MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
Click10.com
Video shows robber attacking mother in front of her kids in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday that shows a man attacking and robbing a mother who was with her three young children in North Lauderdale. The crime occurred around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road. According...
Click10.com
Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10NEWS
Social media model Courtney Clenney pleads not guilty in murder of boyfriend
MIAMI — An attorney for social media model Courtney Clenney pleaded not guilty on her behalf in the murder of her boyfriend back in April at a Miami luxury condo, CBS News reports. Clenney, 26, is charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the slaying of Christian...
NBC Miami
Mother, Daughter Accused of Shoplifting Over $6K in Clothing at Hard Rock Casino Store
A Miami Shores mother and daughter are charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing $6,442 worth of clothing from the LUX fashion store at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Maryellen Bailey, 79, and Lisa Bailey, 51, took turns distracting the lone employee while the other stuffed clothing in their handbag on July 20, according to the arrest reports.
Suspects questioned in police chase, bailout in Lauderhill
MIAMI – Police are searching for a trio of suspects in Lauderhill after they bailed from vehicle used a lengthy chase.It was initially reported that the vehicle stolen, but it turns out it was rented.Boca Raton PD said the vehicle was connected to a robbery at Town Center Mall.Boca police said the victim was approaching her car after her shift Sunday night when she noticed a blue sedan driving towards her. As she entered her vehicle, two men got out of the newer model bright blue Alpha Romeo Giulia. Pointing a handgun at her, the suspects began yelling, "Give me...
NBC Miami
New Video Shows Teens Running From Scene of Fatal Oakland Park Crash
New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park over the weekend that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized. The footage shows the pair - a 15-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger - running through a gas station parking lot moments after the Sunday morning crash that authorities said involved a stolen car fleeing from police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Son's world shattered after double shooting claims his father's life
HOLLYWOOD – Hollywood police are investigating a double murder. It happened at the corner of Wiley Street and S 56 Avenue. Dominic Johnson says what started as a great night with his father ended in heartbreak. The two of them were standing in front of their home when they heard the sound of gunfire. They tried to run for cover, but his father was shot and killed."We heard gunshots. He tried to make his way to the house. I went to the truck. Then a couple more shots and they got my old boy. I was with him through the whole...
bulletin-news.com
Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash
The family of a lady killed in an Oakland Park car accident spoke up about their grief and the kids who are now being held in juvenile jail on various charges. relatives stated A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old who were evading the police smashed into Maria Tellez’s automobile on Sunday morning, killing her.
Man kills friend at West Palm apartment, thought gun wasn't loaded
A 25-year-old man was killed after he was shot by a longtime friend who thought a handgun wasn't loaded, West Palm Beach police said.
WSVN-TV
Man electrocuted while working in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job. On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked. He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters found him conscious and...
Click10.com
Miami nightclub facing scrutiny after patron identifying as non-binary was kicked out
MIAMI – A South Florida nightclub is making changes to its policy after a controversial moment involving a member of the LGBTQ community. Bruno Olmedo identifies as non-binary, not specifically a man or woman, and posts photos online of a gender blending fashion sense. It’s that fashion, a leather...
NBC Miami
BSO Deputy, K-9 to Receive Award After Finding Missing Teen in Pembroke Pines
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and her canine co-worker received a big honor Wednesday after they helped find a missing teen diagnosed with autism in Pembroke Pines. Deputy Jarvey Mesina-Berman is the first ever BSO deputy to receive the Jimmy Ryce Award -- an award created to recognize “exceptional, extraordinary, outstanding or heroic activity that resulted in the safe recovery or location of a missing child.”
Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs
Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
Worker killed after being trapped underneath dump truck
One man has died after an industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0