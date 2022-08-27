Read full article on original website
A quick look at Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno
Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno wants your vote this November. Let’s take a look at his experience.
WOOD TV8 to host 3rd Congressional District debate on Sept. 13
WOOD TV8, Your Local Election Headquarters, will bring the candidates in a key West Michigan race together ahead of the November general election.
MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say
The Michigan Republican Party held a rally on the Capitol lawn Saturday — but not everyone was welcome at the festivities on public land. That’s raised serious concerns with First Amendment lawyers, journalists and the Michigan State Capitol Commission. After a lengthy and occasionally boisterous nominating convention at the Lansing Center, to which the Advance […] The post MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Board deadlocks: Voting rights proposal not certified for Michigan ballot
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. During a meeting Wednesday, the two Democratic board members voted in favor of certification, while the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Woman shot, killed on I-94 identified | Battle Creek News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The name of the woman who was fatally shot on I-94 in Portage Friday evening has been released. (Aug. 29, 2022)
mibiz.com
SE Michigan dealer group scoops up Keller Ford store in Walker
WALKER — Keller Ford Inc. has sold to a southeast Michigan dealership group. With the acquisition of the 52,000-square-foot store at 3385 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker, LaFontaine Automotive Group LLC is making its first entry into the Grand Rapids metropolitan area market. The company has been eyeing the...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
Portage FedEx driver attacked, called racial slurs
A FedEx driver is speaking out after he says he was the victim of a random attack while delivering packages over the weekend.
Michigan Black farmers were promised debt relief. But a federal bill changed the rules.
Remi Harrington got a letter last year saying: “Good news!” The federal government would pay the debt on her Kalamazoo farm. At first, it was a huge weight off her shoulders.
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
WOOD
Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022
As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
'An epidemic of entitlement': GR restaurant closes after line of rude customers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant closed their doors in the middle of one of their busiest days, after the owner said they could no longer handle the way they were being treated by some of their customers. "It wasn't an easy decision, but I think it...
WWMTCw
Sheriff's deputies seize guns from Kalamazoo County streets at record rates
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Dangerous weapons are getting into the hands of criminals at an alarming rate in Kalamazoo, Sheriff Richard Fuller said. “Tons of people have firearms, and they use them appropriately. What worries law enforcement is when firearms get into the hands of the wrong people," Fuller said.
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
