The Weeknd is taking over Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium this weekend (Sept. 2 and Sept. 3) and in celebration of his highly anticipated tour finally coming to LA, the superstar teamed up with Postmates and Monty’s Good Burger for a special treat. The popular plant-based Los Angeles restaurant will be offering a one-time-only meal curated by The Weeknd and inspired by his tour. The meal includes a double Impossible burger with chipotle ketchup and pickles on a brioche bun; a side of tater tots with spicy habanero dipping sauce and a limited-edition lemonade with activated charcoal. The $27.99 meal will be packaged...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO