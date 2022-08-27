Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
2 teens accused of whirlwind carjacking spree in Chicago
Chicago Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers accused in more than a dozen carjackings — nine of them crammed into a period of just over 28 hours.
fox32chicago.com
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Large Bar Fight in Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen robbers hit Rockford man in the face with a handgun
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was sent to the hospital by four teens who robbed him in the 1700 block of S. Main Street on Saturday. Police said the crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to a local emergency room to meet with the victim, who said he […]
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
Woman's stolen Kia in Chicago garage the latest victim of viral TikTok trend
CHICAGO (CBS) – Imagine leaving your car in a parking garage only to find it days later in a tow yard with the inside torn apart.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to the car owner who's understandably frustrated and not just with the thief who took her car.When all of this happened, the victim, Hannah McCarthy did what anyone would do. She wanted to look for surveillance video.But when she looked inside the garage, she found not a single camera.She reached out to management who still has not gotten back to her. CBS 2 found the manager on scene. Off camera,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stunt drivers caught on video taking over Chicago streets again near McCormick Place
"I can't even put it into words... 300 to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will. "Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.
Two people shot on same block in Chicago, just 13 hours apart
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the same block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday, just 13 hours apart. Chicago police said that a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. He died.
Man stabbed during robbery at CTA Red Line station in Loop
A man was stabbed during a robbery early Sunday at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop. He was approached by four people. One of the suspects stabbed the man multiple times in the right side of the torso as his property was taken from him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSPY NEWS
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire
Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
Troubled Oak Lawn bar closing after deadly crash
The restaurant was temporarily closed pending a village hearing.
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting
DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
fox32chicago.com
Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
nypressnews.com
Dr. Willie Wilson to giveaway nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is returning to his giveaways on Saturday. This time, it is in the form of nearly $200,000 worth of groceries. He will be handing out $25 gift cards on a first come, first serve basis at several locations across the city.
WSPY NEWS
Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora
A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
Comments / 0