CHICAGO (CBS) – Imagine leaving your car in a parking garage only to find it days later in a tow yard with the inside torn apart.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to the car owner who's understandably frustrated and not just with the thief who took her car.When all of this happened, the victim, Hannah McCarthy did what anyone would do. She wanted to look for surveillance video.But when she looked inside the garage, she found not a single camera.She reached out to management who still has not gotten back to her. CBS 2 found the manager on scene. Off camera,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO