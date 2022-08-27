ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streamwood, IL

CBS Chicago

CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
CHICAGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Large Bar Fight in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
97ZOK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman's stolen Kia in Chicago garage the latest victim of viral TikTok trend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Imagine leaving your car in a parking garage only to find it days later in a tow yard with the inside torn apart.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to the car owner who's understandably frustrated and not just with the thief who took her car.When all of this happened, the victim, Hannah McCarthy did what anyone would do. She wanted to look for surveillance video.But when she looked inside the garage, she found not a single camera.She reached out to management who still has not gotten back to her. CBS 2 found the manager on scene. Off camera,...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire

Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting

DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora

A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
AURORA, IL

