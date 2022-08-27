Drivers killed in Henrico crash; state police investigate reports of racing on the interstate – RVA News

Read full article on original website
Richmond Police searching for Byrd Street hit-and-run suspect
Richmond Police said detectives found that the suspect was driving on South 5th Street around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 when he drove through a red light and hit someone who was driving on East Byrd Street.
Affidavit: Virginia woman found dead had refused abortion
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Investigators say that a day before his pregnant girlfriend was found dead in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Raquiah King was found fatally shot near a Hanover County intersection...
Police vehicles vandalized with curse words, derogatory terms inside Richmond Police headquarters
The Richmond Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred overnight on Wednesday in an Police Department headquarters parking deck, which left several police vehicles tagged with derogatory language.
Chesterfield crash shuts down I-95 south near Chippenham Parkway
UPDATE 8:00 a.m.: All lanes have been reopened and the crash has been cleared. CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 south near Chippenham Parkway for a few hours Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. and […]
He helped a Henrico shooting victim. Then spent 19 days in jail as a suspect.
Salsibi White said words can't describe sitting in jail knowing that you're innocent. He endured 19 days at Henrico County Jail West and was eventually released on August 22.
Detectives looking for suspect after multiple Richmond Police cars vandalized
Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who observed suspicious activity in the overnight hours near the 200 block of West Grace Street is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Henrico man dies in Lakeside crash
A 69-year-old Henrico man died in a three-vehicle crash in Lakeside Aug. 30. David Chidester was driving a Nissan Altima south on Bloomingdale Avenue near Dumbarton Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. when he pulled out in front of a Dodge Ram traveling west along Dumbarton. The truck struck Chidester’s car on the driver’s side, forcing it into a parked car on Bloomingdale.
Man dies after showing up at VCU Medical Center with gunshot wound
A man was pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center on Wednesday night after a shooting. However, police are still trying to figure out where the shooting took place.
Henrico Police investigating armed robbery in East Highland Park
Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place in the East Highland Park neighborhood of Henrico.
Man Found Dead Was Overdose Victim, Richmond Police
RICHMOND, VA – A police presence at a home on 5th Street in Richmond to...
Henrico man killed in crash on Dumbarton Road
It was determined that a Dodge Ram truck was heading west on Dumbarton Road when a Nissan Altima heading south on Bloomingdale Avenue got in front the truck and was hit on its driver's side. The impact caused the Nissan to hit a car that was parked on Bloomingdale Avenue.
Motorcyclist killed riding the wrong way on Cary Street in Richmond
Virginia State Police identified the man killed in the August 27 crash as Scott A. Hasty, of Richmond.
Henrico Police searching for three people in connection to stolen car, credit and debit cards
The Henrico Police Department is searching for three individuals who may be connected to a car and several debit and credit cards that were stolen overnight in Henrico last week.
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
Community reacts after shots fired at Chesterfield funeral service
The Chesterfield Community is speaking out after an argument at a funeral service turned into a shooting Saturday, Aug. 27.
Dogwood Dell neighbor hopeful talks with RPD chief will rebuild community trust
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is preparing to meet with community members following controversy surrounding an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot with the goal of rebuilding trust with residents.
Family of Adam Oakes responds after charges against five men in VCU hazing death are dropped
Five of eleven former Delta Chi fraternity members are no longer facing charges in connection to the death of VCU student Adam Oakes.
I-95 crashes cause miles of traffic backups heading into Richmond
One of the crashes is on I-95 near the Main Street Exit downtown, the north right lane and right shoulder are closed. The other is just one mile down the interstate, near the Leigh Street Viaduct, and the right shoulder is closed.
Traffic backups along Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield
Expect delays- Traffic backups are being seen in Chesterfield along Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield County this morning.
‘It’s still unbelievable he’s not with us’: Mother of Xavier Brown speaks out ahead of his special ceremony
Xavier Brown, the 23-year-old man killed in a Shockoe Bottom shooting in May, is being honored at Monacan High School Thursday, Sept. 1.
