Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J Lynch
Legendary Pixar animator who worked on ‘Toy Story' dies at 56 in Bay Area
"The animation world has lost a giant today."
Remote work destroying downtown Los Angeles, San Francisco: study
Researchers at U.C. Berkeley found downtown neighborhoods in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and elsewhere across the country are struggling to recover post-pandemic as foot traffic falls, pointing to the proliferation of remote work.
‘Charm in a stolen kiss’: Bay Area photo booth impresario Graham Loft dies just shy of 42
There’s a chance the next time you use a San Francisco bar’s photo booth, it’s one Graham Loft made. Loft was killed on August 11 when a car struck and killed him as he rode his red motorcycle near Market and Danvers streets. He was the co-founder of Glass Coat Photo Booth, a company that rented and built custom booths and specialized the booths’ picture technology.
30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday
Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Thieves steal license plates to commit shocking crimes in Bay Area
Thieves steal license plates to commit shocking crimes in Bay Area. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. License plate thefts and ‘cold-plating’ are on the rise,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman...
48hills.org
Puff: Smoke out at the Bay’s best weed events
Here we are at the end of August. The San Francisco weather is some of the best of the year with warm, sunny afternoons punctuated with a cool breeze that turns cold, chilly and foggy at night. It is a great time to get out and enjoy this great city—and there are a few weed events happening to give you that added autumnal kick.
Thrillist
Hidden Gems in San Francisco for When You Need Peace and Tranquility
From our lively restaurant and bar scene to scores of popular tourist attractions and scenic vistas, there’s no shortage of cool spots to discover in San Francisco. But sometimes you need a break from the madness and when that happens, the city has plenty of options for carving out some peace and solitude. Whether you prefer your alone time in a park, a museum, a bookstore, or a bar (“alone wine” as it’s called), there’s a place on this list for you that’s perfect for reading a book, meditating, and noticing all of the small amazing moments that everyone staring at their phones are totally missing.
BART offering 50% off fares for entire month of September
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starting Thursday, BART will be offering 50% discount on all published fares for the entire month of September. The discounted fares are in honor of the transit system’s 50th anniversary, on Sept. 11, 2022. Fare reductions will automatically be deducted when you use a Clipper card at the fare gate, according […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads ‘give us a break’ | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake...
SFist
Oakland Hip Hop Festival Heiro Day Returns for 10th Annual Celebration Monday, But Really All Weekend
Multi-platinum Oakland native Keyshia Cole headlines Monday’s 10th annual Heiro Day, with Mistah F.A.B. and of course Hieroglyphics in the mix too, but this year the festival has events all Labor Day weekend long. There is no shortage of music festivals in the Bay Area these days, but there...
SFist
10 Best Burning Man 2022 Art Projects and Curiosities (So Far), as the Event is Now Underway
It’s already Day Two of Burning Man 2022, and thanks to a bunch of Burners taking their beloved Starlink satellite internet kits with them, they’re online and we can see what’s been built in Black Rock City this year. It’s that time of year! Time to resurrect...
wfft.com
Toxic red tide killing thousands of fish and marine life in the San Francisco Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An unprecedented red tide in the San Francisco Bay Area is killing thousands of fish and other marine life whose carcasses are washing ashore, creating a foul odor that experts say could get worse during this weekend’s expected heat wave. At Oakland’s Lake Merritt, a popular spot with joggers, walkers and those looking to be in nature, crews on Wednesday began removing dead crabs, bat rays, striped bass and other fish that began piling up on its rocky shores over the weekend. The fish die-off at Lake Merritt and at spots throughout the Bay Area may be due to a harmful algae bloom that has been spreading across the bay since late July. Dead fish started piling up on shores and beaches last week.
tornadopix.com
Where to find the best mooncakes for San Francisco’s Mid-Autumn Festival
The Mid-Autumn Festival symbolizes peaceful family togetherness under the brightest full moon of the year, moon cakes, moon cakes, everywhere. The moon is full and massive, low low near the horizon, and is almost orange in color. Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated by cultures that use the lunar calendar, including but not limited to the Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities. The San Francisco Bay Area is more familiar with traditional Cantonese mooncakes, which feature a round or square-shaped pastry with a dense, slightly sweetened dough made with lotus seeds or red kidney beans, and coated with a thin, chewy alkaline dough. Some have a salted, dry egg yolk in the middle to represent the full moon, and two or more double egg yolks to increase prosperity. You only need to take a few small wedges of the pastry, as it is very dense. We recommend sharing and washing the hot tea.
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
sfbayview.com
Frisco’s lyrical femcee So Vicious is taking no prisoners
So Vicious is performing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7-11 p.m., at Zanzi’s, located at 19 Grand, Oakland. In this ocean of male Bay Area Hip Hop artists, there are only a few women rappers who have the respect to compete in this male dominated local industry, and the lyricists and Hunters Point representative So Vicious is one of them. Having known her for about a year, and having seen her rock stages all over the Bay, fixating fans from all different backgrounds, I can testify that she does her thing.
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
mommypoppins.com
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
NBC Bay Area
12 Displaced in 3-Alarm Structure Fire in San Francisco
Firefighters battled a three-alarm structure fire in the 700 block of Haight Street at Divisadero in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The structure is a multi-residential building over a commercial space, firefighters said. No one was injured, but 12 people were displaced, firefighters said. Emergency crews ask everyone avoid the area.
7 Relaxing Things To See And Do On A Day Trip To Bolinas
Wandering into the little town of Bolinas, on the Western edge of Marin County, feels like being initiated into a secret society. As the story goes, the locals regularly steal any and all road signs that direct people to the town, happy to avoid the crush of tourists. In reality, the residents are friendly, the art scene is bustling and the pace of life is wonderfully slow. Writer Richard Brautigan, musician Grace Slick, and actor Frances McDormand have called this place home, and for good reason. Here are a few things to see and ways to enjoy this eclectic little...
