Read full article on original website
Related
'House Of The Dragon' Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Quits 2 Weeks After Premiere
Sapochnik announced his departure after only two episodes aired, with the first delivering the largest audience for an original series premiere in HBO history.
'We're watching the death of artistry': Human creators in a uproar after AI-generated photo depicting a medieval era in a futuristic world wins the first place prize of $300 in Colorado art competition
Artwork created by artificial intelligence (AI) was awarded a first place blue ribbon and a $300 prize after winning the digital category at the Colorado State Fair Fine Arts Competition, but human creators are furious about the news - with one saying the world is 'watching the death of artistry unfold.'
Comments / 0