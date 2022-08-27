Federal agents reportedly carried out searches Thursday at two New York properties linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Sources cited by NBC News said FBI and Homeland Security agents were spotted along with NYPD detectives at an estate in Southampton, New York, and an apartment in Manhattan. Both properties are believed to be connected to the Putin ally, who was sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2018 and had his $90 million yacht seized in April. Sources cited by NBC said a separate search was also carried out Thursday at a property on Miami’s Fisher Island thought to be connected to the metals tycoon.Read it at NBC News

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO