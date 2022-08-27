ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Oakland students return to class after shooting | Oakland News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. KRON4’s Dan Kerman reports. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Triple Digit Temperatures Returning to Bay Area

According to the National Weather service, the San Francisco Bay Area will see increasing heat later this week with weather in the highs between 90-degrees to 110-degrees inland over the next 5-10 days. The forecast calls for increased heat by Thursday through next weekend East Contra Costa County—for example, by...
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dangerous Heat Returns to Bay Area This Week Through Labor Day

Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend, and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Mobile Media#Smartphone#Media Technology#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
KRON4 News

BART offering 50% off fares for entire month of September

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starting Thursday, BART will be offering 50% discount on all published fares for the entire month of September. The discounted fares are in honor of the transit system’s 50th anniversary, on Sept. 11, 2022. Fare reductions will automatically be deducted when you use a Clipper card at the fare gate, according […]
OAKLAND, CA
48hills.org

Puff: Smoke out at the Bay’s best weed events

Here we are at the end of August. The San Francisco weather is some of the best of the year with warm, sunny afternoons punctuated with a cool breeze that turns cold, chilly and foggy at night. It is a great time to get out and enjoy this great city—and there are a few weed events happening to give you that added autumnal kick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Frisco’s lyrical femcee So Vicious is taking no prisoners

So Vicious is performing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7-11 p.m., at Zanzi’s, located at 19 Grand, Oakland. In this ocean of male Bay Area Hip Hop artists, there are only a few women rappers who have the respect to compete in this male dominated local industry, and the lyricists and Hunters Point representative So Vicious is one of them. Having known her for about a year, and having seen her rock stages all over the Bay, fixating fans from all different backgrounds, I can testify that she does her thing.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Youtube
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have...
MILPITAS, CA
wfft.com

Toxic red tide killing thousands of fish and marine life in the San Francisco Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An unprecedented red tide in the San Francisco Bay Area is killing thousands of fish and other marine life whose carcasses are washing ashore, creating a foul odor that experts say could get worse during this weekend’s expected heat wave. At Oakland’s Lake Merritt, a popular spot with joggers, walkers and those looking to be in nature, crews on Wednesday began removing dead crabs, bat rays, striped bass and other fish that began piling up on its rocky shores over the weekend. The fish die-off at Lake Merritt and at spots throughout the Bay Area may be due to a harmful algae bloom that has been spreading across the bay since late July. Dead fish started piling up on shores and beaches last week.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday's fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

The Future of Parklets in San Francisco

A lifeline that kept many San Francisco restaurants alive during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may be there to stay but could cost business owners. Parklets, makeshift outside seating areas that popped up all over the city, allowed people to dine or shop outdoors and have now become a regular extension of some business footprints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Algae suspected in massive fish kill in the Bay

The large fish kill is being seen in several parts of the Bay, including Oakland’s Lake Merritt, whose waters have turned red and brown in recent weeks because of algae blooms. Local environmentalists identified the microscopic algae – Heterostigma akashiwa – as the cause of the fish kill....
OAKLAND, CA
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things To Do In Richmond, California

Richmond, California is a small town located on the shores of the San Francisco Bay and the San Pablo Bay. It is one of the most beautiful areas to visit and plan your next trip to the Bay Area. There are lots of attractions and things to do in Richmond, California, and we’re going to show off some of the best!
RICHMOND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy