Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J Lynch
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland students return to class after shooting | Oakland News
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports.
eastcountytoday.net
Triple Digit Temperatures Returning to Bay Area
According to the National Weather service, the San Francisco Bay Area will see increasing heat later this week with weather in the highs between 90-degrees to 110-degrees inland over the next 5-10 days. The forecast calls for increased heat by Thursday through next weekend East Contra Costa County—for example, by...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads ‘give us a break’ | Oakland News
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake
NBC Bay Area
Dangerous Heat Returns to Bay Area This Week Through Labor Day
Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend, and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service.
SFist
Oakland Hip Hop Festival Heiro Day Returns for 10th Annual Celebration Monday, But Really All Weekend
Multi-platinum Oakland native Keyshia Cole headlines Monday’s 10th annual Heiro Day, with Mistah F.A.B. and of course Hieroglyphics in the mix too, but this year the festival has events all Labor Day weekend long. There is no shortage of music festivals in the Bay Area these days, but there...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on
BART offering 50% off fares for entire month of September
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starting Thursday, BART will be offering 50% discount on all published fares for the entire month of September. The discounted fares are in honor of the transit system’s 50th anniversary, on Sept. 11, 2022. Fare reductions will automatically be deducted when you use a Clipper card at the fare gate, according […]
48hills.org
Puff: Smoke out at the Bay’s best weed events
Here we are at the end of August. The San Francisco weather is some of the best of the year with warm, sunny afternoons punctuated with a cool breeze that turns cold, chilly and foggy at night. It is a great time to get out and enjoy this great city—and there are a few weed events happening to give you that added autumnal kick.
You can fly roundtrip from Oakland to Hawaii for less than $250
Escape from the Bay to paradise for a pretty low price.
sfbayview.com
Frisco’s lyrical femcee So Vicious is taking no prisoners
So Vicious is performing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7-11 p.m., at Zanzi’s, located at 19 Grand, Oakland. In this ocean of male Bay Area Hip Hop artists, there are only a few women rappers who have the respect to compete in this male dominated local industry, and the lyricists and Hunters Point representative So Vicious is one of them. Having known her for about a year, and having seen her rock stages all over the Bay, fixating fans from all different backgrounds, I can testify that she does her thing.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers
The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have
wfft.com
Toxic red tide killing thousands of fish and marine life in the San Francisco Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An unprecedented red tide in the San Francisco Bay Area is killing thousands of fish and other marine life whose carcasses are washing ashore, creating a foul odor that experts say could get worse during this weekend’s expected heat wave. At Oakland’s Lake Merritt, a popular spot with joggers, walkers and those looking to be in nature, crews on Wednesday began removing dead crabs, bat rays, striped bass and other fish that began piling up on its rocky shores over the weekend. The fish die-off at Lake Merritt and at spots throughout the Bay Area may be due to a harmful algae bloom that has been spreading across the bay since late July. Dead fish started piling up on shores and beaches last week.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose
Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a
NBC Bay Area
The Future of Parklets in San Francisco
A lifeline that kept many San Francisco restaurants alive during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may be there to stay but could cost business owners. Parklets, makeshift outside seating areas that popped up all over the city, allowed people to dine or shop outdoors and have now become a regular extension of some business footprints.
kalw.org
Algae suspected in massive fish kill in the Bay
The large fish kill is being seen in several parts of the Bay, including Oakland’s Lake Merritt, whose waters have turned red and brown in recent weeks because of algae blooms. Local environmentalists identified the microscopic algae – Heterostigma akashiwa – as the cause of the fish kill....
clearpublicist.com
Offer for Place of work Room Around Large U.S. Metropolitan areas Bets on Suburban Life style, Distant Do the job
1 of the world’s most significant sovereign-prosperity funds and its U.S. associate are shopping for a the vast majority stake in 53 suburban business buildings in a offer valuing the properties at $1.1 billion, a significant guess that remote do the job will improve need for workplaces shut to residential places.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
93-year-old killed after being served ‘commercial grade cleaner’ at CA senior facility, family says
The 93-year-old woman who
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things To Do In Richmond, California
Richmond, California is a small town located on the shores of the San Francisco Bay and the San Pablo Bay. It is one of the most beautiful areas to visit and plan your next trip to the Bay Area. There are lots of attractions and things to do in Richmond, California, and we’re going to show off some of the best!
