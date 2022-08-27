Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military graveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
The top 10 commercial San Antonio water users
SAN ANTONIO – The largest consumers of water in San Antonio use an extraordinary amount of water throughout the year — but it is only a fraction compared to residents. According to the Water City SA FAQ section, commercial, industrial, and institutional users account for about 29% of San Antonio Water System usage each year.
San Antonio attraction Ripley’s Haunted Adventure closing to make way for Alamo visitor center
The $450 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is set to take over the historic Crockett and Woolworth buildings.
$799K Spanish-Mediterranean 'jewel' for sale in San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
Peek inside this Mediterranean escape tucked away in San Antonio.
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Austin mayor
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New San Antonio farmer's market grows outside of Wonderland of the America's
Starting this Saturday.
San Antonio’s estranged relationship with actor Armie Hammer after his fall
Intense allegations were made against the actor.
Northside San Antonio bakery Sol y Luna to close after 14 years
Its final day is this Sunday.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
San Antonio teen accused of attacking women set to be in court
San Antonio teen accused of attacking women set to be in court. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 17-year-old Justyn Curl is set to be tried...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inforney.com
Homicides Are Up This Year in San Antonio, TX
There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
AdWeek
Allysa Cole to Join KSAT in San Antonio
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Allysa Cole is joining San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT as a reporter in September. Cole comes from KRGV in Weslaco, Texas where...
Rising cost of living leads to high demand for rent assistance
SAN ANTONIO — The increasing cost of living is driving thousands of Texans to seek financial assistance from state and local organizations. In San Antonio, Catholic Charities Programs Manager Lizzy Perales said they are seeing record numbers of clients, most of them seeking help paying their rent and utilities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location
Get your taste buds ready: Burger Boy’s sixth location in the San Antonio area is opening August 31 in Live Oak. The new restaurant is at 8060 Pat Booker Rd., between Loop 1604 and I-35. It’ll be open 10:30 am-11 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 am-midnight Friday and Saturday. Dine-in and drive-thru options are available.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
Inaugural San Antonio Country Music Festival will debut in October at South Side venue
South Side-born Mario Moreno and his band the Smokin' Guns will headline the day-long event, which includes more than a dozen acts.
Texas Study Finds ‘Massive Amount’ of Toxic Wastewater With Few Options for Reuse
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group—three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement from the...
Viral Video Shows Texas Boat Tour Awkwardly Floating Past Small Graduation
"SA don't play about them boat rides."
sanantoniothingstodo.com
FORD PARADE OF LIGHTS
Each year, the San Antonio River Walk fills with ten long boats that float lanterns down the River. It’s free to enjoy and a beautiful sight to see!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
MySanAntonio
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
Comments / 1