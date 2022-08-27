Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO