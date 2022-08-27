ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
PIX11

Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Gang Member Admits to 2017 Soundview Murder of 16-Year-Old Luis Vargas

Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Attacker swings bag of food at, punches subway rider in the Bronx

OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man whacked a subway rider with a bag full of food, then punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.  The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road when the man attacked, officials […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY

