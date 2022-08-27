Read full article on original website
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
Tree falls on 7-year-old girl walking with parent in Brooklyn
Police say the girl was walking with a parent when the tree toppled over.
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
Man Robbed and Beaten by Group of Men in NYC Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police are searching for suspects wanted for...
22-year-old woman 'shocked' after being attacked on subway train in Manhattan
A young woman's account of being attacked on a New York City subway is going viral, and now she's speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News about the harrowing incident.
Beloved dog stolen from outside Long Island carpet store
Surveillance video shows a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picks up the dog and walks away.
Man harasses, slaps subway riders then slashes good Samaritan at Brooklyn station
A man slashed a good Samaritan who intervened as he was harassing and slapping subway riders at a Brooklyn station, police said Tuesday. The slashing happened at the Bedford Avenue station in Williamsburg on Sunday night.
Wendy's employee in custody for allegedly stabbing 44-year-old co-worker in Brooklyn
Police have made an arrest after they say a 44-year-old employee was stabbed by a fellow co-worker at a Wendy's in Brooklyn.
‘She's Bleeding!' NYC Subway Victim's TikTok Goes Viral After 3rd Unprovoked Attack in Days
Frustrated New York City straphangers are sounding off after yet another unprovoked case of subway violence, the third in the transit system this week, according to police, left a good Samaritan slashed in the face -- and one victim's TikTok recounting of her experience is resonating strongly with hundreds of thousands of them.
Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
Man kicks woman into unconsciousness, steals her bag in Brooklyn
A man kicked a woman into unconsciousness—sending her to the hospital in critical condition—as he snatched her bag in Brooklyn this week, police said.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Gang Member Admits to 2017 Soundview Murder of 16-Year-Old Luis Vargas
Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.
Teens stab, rob man who wouldn't give them money at Brooklyn subway station
A man was stabbed during a robbery at a Brooklyn subway station on Wednesday morning, police said. The victim, said to be in his 20s, was stabbed in the back inside the 2/5 Church Avenue station at Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush.
Police: Shots fired between police and individual in the Bronx
The NYPD says a shooting incident occurred between police and an alleged shooter in Morrisania.
Man follows girl, 14, into Queens elevator, offers her $20 to spit on him
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A man followed a teenage girl into a Queens elevator, took pictures of her and offered the teen money to spit on him, police said Friday. The man followed the teen into her building near Franklin Avenue and Union Street back on Aug. 8, officials said. He then got into the […]
Attacker swings bag of food at, punches subway rider in the Bronx
OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man whacked a subway rider with a bag full of food, then punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road when the man attacked, officials […]
Investigators: Long Island mom, daughter ran credit card scheme racking up $850,000 in charges
The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Karen Geist and daughter Alyssa Geist are now facing felony grand larceny charges.
bronx.com
Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
Alert Center: 2 teenagers struck by van in Brooklyn, 1 in critical condition
Police say two teenagers were struck by a van on Sunday in Brooklyn. One of those teenagers is currently in critical condition.
