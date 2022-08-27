Read full article on original website
Related
Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Reassigned Amid Guns Scandal
Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Geyler Castro has been reassigned from her position amid a high-profile guns scandal at the charter school—despite the objections of hundreds of parents who support her. Castro’s reassignment, effective August 31, comes nearly three months after two guns and two ammunition cartridges in her possession...
Click10.com
New Broward school board faces state’s ‘immediate action’ order over grand jury’s red flags
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis’s appointees to the Broward County School Board, were sworn into office Tuesday, they voted for one of their own to serve as the chair of the board and met again on Wednesday. DeSantis’s Republican appointees — Ryan Reiter, Manual Serrano,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Visit us on the web and follow us on social media...
WSVN-TV
Section 8 Voucher Terminated
She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
palmbeachillustrated.com
Doing Good During Hunger Action Month
September is Hunger Action Month and Feeding South Florida will encourage Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach County, and Monroe County residents to “go orange” in support of hunger relief through events and activities all month long. This year’s theme is “Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice.” Feeding South Florida provided nutritious food to more than 1.1 million individuals due to inflation, the strained supply chain, rising fuel prices, increased housing costs, and other factors stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
floridapolitics.com
Former presidential candidate will lead Florida League of Mayors
Wayne Messam has served on the Miramar City Commission since 2011, and has served as Mayor since 2015. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said he wasn’t finished when he suspended his 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — and now he’s been elected President of the Florida League of Mayors.
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
DeSantis suspends Broward school board members
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Pointing to a scathing grand-jury report that focused heavily on the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland school, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four of the Broward County School Board’s nine members for “incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.”. >>> STREAM...
RELATED PEOPLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man, woman found shot dead in Brickell
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Miami police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman in Brickell. via IFTTT. Note from...
NBC Miami
North Bay Village Commissioner Says Drug Charges Does Not Impact Service
A South Florida elected official who was arrested and accused of serious drug charges earlier this year has remained on the job and believes the incident has no impact on her service to the community. North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld was taken into custody in Georgia back in April...
New Broward School Board member was accused of abuse by former fiancee. He says there were ‘a lot of lies.’
Ryan Reiter, appointed Friday to the Broward School by Gov. Ron DeSantis, was accused by a former fiancee of abuse in a court filing five years ago. For most of 2017 and 2018, records show, he was prohibited by court order from having contact with her. In requesting the injunction for protection, the woman said there was “verbal and physical abuse,” and Circuit Judge Michael Kaplan issued ...
floridapolitics.com
Broward County School Board candidate warns against voting for runoff rival, suspended incumbent
Donna Korn, suspended incumbent Board member, received the most votes for the seat in Tuesday's Primary Election but now faces a runoff. In the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of four sitting Broward County School Board members last week, the runoff rival of a suspended Board member urged voters to support the certainty that he represents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coral Springs Renters Can Apply for Rising Rent Funding
The City of Coral Springs continues to take action against rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes and has reallocated more than $1 million of federal funding through community development block grant funds. Eligible Coral Springs renters must have experienced an increase of more than 5% from April 2020 until now...
Attorneys In Surfside Condo Collapse Awarded Compensation
Attorneys asking for more than $100-million for their efforts.
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Man electrocuted while working in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job. On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked. He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters found him conscious and...
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Comments / 0