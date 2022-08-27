It’s early September, which means it’s US Open season, which also means it’s the very last time to see GOAT Serena Williams battle it out on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The tennis pro, who announced her retirement earlier this summer, is competing in her last US Open this year. After crafting a career that made her one of the most decorated tennis players to date — with six US Open wins and 23 Grand Slam titles to her name — Williams is stepping away from the sport that made her a household name. But could she take home one last US Open...

TENNIS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO