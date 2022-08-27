Read full article on original website
Roll Up to The New Cannabis Museum Coming Soon to Portland, Maine
When I first saw in the news that Portland was getting a cannabis museum, I was intrigued by the mere fact that it was, well, a museum for cannabis. After looking more into it, I quickly realized there are way more important things to be excited about than just the weed aspect.
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
Prompto in Portland, Maine Saved me Hundreds of Dollars With One Simple Act
Almost all of us have been screwed over one way or another by car appointments. Whether you were misquoted or taken advantage of, you’ve experienced the frustration of dealing with car companies and mechanics. I really need “a guy”; it seems like everyone has their “guy” they go to...
Amazing Location and Design Highlight This Stunning Modern Home in Portland
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices continually increasing, houses continue to sell. One of the most desirable yet nearly impossible neighborhoods to find housing in is the East End. The section of town is loaded with great restaurants, beautiful scenery, and spectacular people-watching.
Help Coming in for Popular Portland Food Truck Damaged by Storm
Last Friday was a very costly storm for one of Portland's most beloved food trucks. The storm, which ravaged Portland, unfortunately claimed victim to the Greeks of Peaks food truck. The purveyors of fine Greek food posted these images to show show the utter and sad destruction of the popular truck.
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, not notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty long and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
The Popular Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents. The restaurant is located right in the heart of the beautiful bay walk in...
Terrifying Video of Restaurant on Peaks Island Hammered by Friday’s Storm
This storm, this crazy thunderstorm, attacked Peaks Island with a vengeance. The restaurant Jone's Landing thought they were prepared. And for a normal thunderstorm, they were. But this was no normal thunderstorm. Molly Ritzo noted on Facebook that they had fed lunch to 100 people on the deck at Jones Landing. Sure it was overcast, but it was a nice day. They knew a storm was coming in the afternoon - so they got ready. They closed the Milly's Skillet food truck early. They got the deck buttoned up. Molly even went for a swim.
Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever
Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
Maine Woman Unites Strangers in Freeport to Search the Area for Missing Man
We've been lucky with amazing weather pretty much every single weekend of Summer 2022, which has seen many Mainers take advantage and either hit the beach for some sun and relaxation or rivers and lakes to take their boats and kayaks out for some adventure. And that seems to be what New Gloucester resident Seth Vosmus had planned this past weekend when he took his truck to Porter's Landing in Freeport.
We Had The Funniest Server I’ve Ever Met at Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough, Maine
I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See
One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
After Hitting Speed Bumps, Maine’s First Costco Finally Approved to Open in Scarborough
After many speed bumps, Scarborough has approved the plans to build Maine's first Costco store at Scarborough Downs. In February, Costco proposed to open their first Maine location in Scarborough, and the planning board was pleased with Costco's proposal, saying that it "would set the bar" for other retailers looking to open in The Downs development.
Popular Portland Middle Eastern Restaurant Permanently Closing its Doors
There is sad news coming out of the Portland culinary world, as one of the town's most popular spots is closing its doors for good. The much-beloved Middle Eastern restaurant will officially be shutting down at the end of September. This ends what can only be described as a fantastic run of delicious food, amazing drinks, and wonderful memories.
Forget Boring Bus Stops: This Creative One in Portland, Maine, Puts Others to Shame
One thing Portland doesn’t lack is creative and talented people. Our city is bustling with gifted artisans, musicians, and craftsmen that turn our brick city into a colorful, vibrant, and lively place to be. From live music to art walks, we always have something going on for people who have an eye for art.
Road Trip Worthy: Still Time to Meet Over 20 Life-Size Dinosaurs at the Dino Safari in Boston
Everyone loves dinosaurs, that’s just a fact of life; that’s why there are one hundred different Jurassic Park movies and we keep coming out with more and making them longer each time. Dinosaurs are cool and exciting regardless of age, making a life-size dinosaur expedition the perfect event...
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
Wait…How Much Does Gas Cost in Westbrook, Maine???
We’ve recently felt a breath of fresh air and a sense of relief with gas prices here in Maine. For quite a while, we were used to seeing prices up in the high $4 range and even topping off a little over $5. It got to the point where...
Rock Row development helps drive $14.9M retail center investment
Before development started on Rock Row, a 110-acre, mixed-use complex in Westbrook, it was tough to find tenants for the Larrabee Complex, a neighboring retail center at 100 Larrabee Road. “We had a lot of vacancy in there and it was tough to get it leased up,” said Frank O’Connor...
Store offering free supplies to Maine teachers opens for school year
PORTLAND, Maine — Inside a nondescript Portland warehouse, Ruth Libby settled in for another day’s work. Her body was exhausted, she smirked, and her brain was having trouble keeping her body going. "But, I love what I do," she said. Who could blame both her exhaustion and her...
