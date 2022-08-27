ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazing Location and Design Highlight This Stunning Modern Home in Portland

Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices continually increasing, houses continue to sell. One of the most desirable yet nearly impossible neighborhoods to find housing in is the East End. The section of town is loaded with great restaurants, beautiful scenery, and spectacular people-watching.
94.9 HOM

Help Coming in for Popular Portland Food Truck Damaged by Storm

Last Friday was a very costly storm for one of Portland's most beloved food trucks. The storm, which ravaged Portland, unfortunately claimed victim to the Greeks of Peaks food truck. The purveyors of fine Greek food posted these images to show show the utter and sad destruction of the popular truck.
103.7 WCYY

There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, not notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty long and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
Q97.9

Terrifying Video of Restaurant on Peaks Island Hammered by Friday’s Storm

This storm, this crazy thunderstorm, attacked Peaks Island with a vengeance. The restaurant Jone's Landing thought they were prepared. And for a normal thunderstorm, they were. But this was no normal thunderstorm. Molly Ritzo noted on Facebook that they had fed lunch to 100 people on the deck at Jones Landing. Sure it was overcast, but it was a nice day. They knew a storm was coming in the afternoon - so they got ready. They closed the Milly's Skillet food truck early. They got the deck buttoned up. Molly even went for a swim.
94.9 HOM

Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever

Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
94.9 HOM

Maine Woman Unites Strangers in Freeport to Search the Area for Missing Man

We've been lucky with amazing weather pretty much every single weekend of Summer 2022, which has seen many Mainers take advantage and either hit the beach for some sun and relaxation or rivers and lakes to take their boats and kayaks out for some adventure. And that seems to be what New Gloucester resident Seth Vosmus had planned this past weekend when he took his truck to Porter's Landing in Freeport.
94.9 HOM

We Had The Funniest Server I’ve Ever Met at Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough, Maine

I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
94.9 HOM

Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See

One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
94.9 HOM

Popular Portland Middle Eastern Restaurant Permanently Closing its Doors

There is sad news coming out of the Portland culinary world, as one of the town's most popular spots is closing its doors for good. The much-beloved Middle Eastern restaurant will officially be shutting down at the end of September. This ends what can only be described as a fantastic run of delicious food, amazing drinks, and wonderful memories.
wabi.tv

The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
mainebiz.biz

Rock Row development helps drive $14.9M retail center investment

Before development started on Rock Row, a 110-acre, mixed-use complex in Westbrook, it was tough to find tenants for the Larrabee Complex, a neighboring retail center at 100 Larrabee Road. “We had a lot of vacancy in there and it was tough to get it leased up,” said Frank O’Connor...
