ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Okc Police#North Western Avenue#North Santa Fe Avenue
okcfox.com

Shooting leaves one person dead in Cimarron City

CIMARRON CITY (KOKH) — A shooting left one person dead in Cimarron City on Tuesday, the Logan County Sheriff's Office told FOX 25. A 47-year-old man died after allegedly shooting himself after he broke into a home on Meridian Ave. near Cooksey Rd. According to deputies, this man was...
CIMARRON CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Crews respond to house fire in northwest OKC

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City near northwest 92nd street and Harvey Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house. Neighbors have complained to the city about abandoned cars parked outside the house. No one was found inside during the first search....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
okcfox.com

OHP reminding public to act responsibly this Labor Day Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Labor Day weekend approaching, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is wanting to remind citizens to celebrate the long weekend responsibly. During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were a total of 479 crashes in the State of Oklahoma, OHP said. Out of these, 11 were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 12 people. OHP said at least two out of the 11 fatal crashes were related to alcohol and drug use.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Pair arrested after Southwestern Christian University goes on lockdown

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH STAFF) — A man and his girlfriend were arrested by Bethany police after Southwestern Christian University was placed on lockdown on Monday. Police said Zachariah Larry locked himself into a dorm room at the university on Monday. According to police, Larry was wanted on a warrant...
BETHANY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On In the Metro

Hump day is here and it's time to get out and have some fun. So check out some of the great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Cimarron Turnpike begins transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling in between Stillwater and Tulsa as of Tuesday. Moving to cashless tolling this week is expected to help alleviate Game Day traffic congestion ahead of Thursday's Oklahoma State University's first home football...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy