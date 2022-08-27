Read full article on original website
Multi-hour standoff ends with suspect in custody in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police responded to a a multi-hour standoff in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday that left one man in custody. Officials say a warrant team arrived on scene in the 1700 block of Westwood Blvd and SW 16th St to execute a trafficking warrant when a chase began.
Oklahoma City police looking for witnesses to Bricktown fight that left one shot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for people who witnessed a fight in Bricktown late last month. Police said the fight happened near Sheridan and Joe Carter Avenue around 2 a.m. on July 31. Police said the fight led to one victim being shot. The victim...
OCSO: Person wanted on warrant barricades self in RV following pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is near SW 16th and Penn, where a person has barricaded themselves in an RV. According to OCSO, they were pursuing a person who was wanted on a warrant. The person led OCSO on a pursuit to a home located...
OSBI identifies remains of woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The remains of a woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008 have been identified, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. The remains were identified as those of Angela Mason, who was 25 years old when several fishermen found her partially decomposed...
Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
Oklahoma City police ticket same man for speeding on back-to-back days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department pulled a man over for speeding twice in two days. Police said a motorcycle officer ticketed a man on Tuesday for driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on NW Expressway near Piedmont Road. On...
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
Charges filed against Benjamin Plank, man accused of fatally shooting Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed charges on Wednesday against the man accused of fatally shooting an Oklahoma County deputy and wounding another. The five charges filed against Benjamin Plank include one count of first-degree murder, three counts of shooting with intent to kill,...
Shooting leaves one person dead in Cimarron City
CIMARRON CITY (KOKH) — A shooting left one person dead in Cimarron City on Tuesday, the Logan County Sheriff's Office told FOX 25. A 47-year-old man died after allegedly shooting himself after he broke into a home on Meridian Ave. near Cooksey Rd. According to deputies, this man was...
Crews respond to house fire in northwest OKC
Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City near northwest 92nd street and Harvey Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house. Neighbors have complained to the city about abandoned cars parked outside the house. No one was found inside during the first search....
Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's office provides update on hand sanitizer fire
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office provided an update on a recent hand sanitizer fire on Tuesday. The fire broke out at a manufacturing building in Chickasha on August 7. "The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire along with several...
Woman who worked at Raising Cane's in OKC accused of threatening to shoot co-worker
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former local Raising Cane's employee was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot another employee. Oklahoma City police arrested 21-year-old Vivian Tse last week. It began last October when Tse allegedly threatened a co-worker. Police said she got into an argument with an employee and...
OHP reminding public to act responsibly this Labor Day Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Labor Day weekend approaching, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is wanting to remind citizens to celebrate the long weekend responsibly. During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were a total of 479 crashes in the State of Oklahoma, OHP said. Out of these, 11 were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 12 people. OHP said at least two out of the 11 fatal crashes were related to alcohol and drug use.
Southwestern Christian University placed on lockdown following armed gunman on campus
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Southwestern Christian University (SWCU) in Bethany was put into lockdown on Monday. Bethany police say a masked, armed gunman locked himself into a dorm room at SWCU near NW 39th Expressway. According to police, the suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest in...
Pair arrested after Southwestern Christian University goes on lockdown
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH STAFF) — A man and his girlfriend were arrested by Bethany police after Southwestern Christian University was placed on lockdown on Monday. Police said Zachariah Larry locked himself into a dorm room at the university on Monday. According to police, Larry was wanted on a warrant...
Spencer residents "frustrated" with Midwest Boulevard bridge construction progress
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma is ranked as a bottom 10 state when it comes to the condition of bridges, according to the Oklahoman. Those findings come as today, Oklahoma City Council approved the next step in the Midwest Boulevard bridge construction project. OKC city leaders approved the engineering...
What's Going On In the Metro
Hump day is here and it's time to get out and have some fun. So check out some of the great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at...
Cimarron Turnpike begins transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling in between Stillwater and Tulsa as of Tuesday. Moving to cashless tolling this week is expected to help alleviate Game Day traffic congestion ahead of Thursday's Oklahoma State University's first home football...
New restaurant slated to open at the First National Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new restaurant is set to open in downtown Oklahoma City this week. Andrew Black, a James Beard nominated chef, is slated to open The Gilded Acorn on Thursday at the First National Center.
