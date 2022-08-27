OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Labor Day weekend approaching, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is wanting to remind citizens to celebrate the long weekend responsibly. During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were a total of 479 crashes in the State of Oklahoma, OHP said. Out of these, 11 were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 12 people. OHP said at least two out of the 11 fatal crashes were related to alcohol and drug use.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO