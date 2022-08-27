Sebastopol police to host multiagency active shooter training

The Sebastopol Police Department will host the first of several multiagency active shooter response training exercises for local law enforcement at West County High School on Sunday.

The campus will be closed to the public during the exercises, which will run throughout the day. Armed law enforcement personnel and emergency vehicles will be at the training, and members of the public will hear simulated gunfire and loud banging sounds in the area, according to a Facebook post by the Sebastopol Police Department.

“There is NO threat to students, staff or the community. The exercises are a collaborative effort with the West Sonoma County Union High School District, and provide an additional level of preparedness to the training that first responders and school staff undergo on a regular basis,” according to the statement.

People of varying ages will act as role players during the training, police said.

