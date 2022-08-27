ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastopol police to host multiagency active shooter training

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Sebastopol Police Department will host the first of several multiagency active shooter response training exercises for local law enforcement at West County High School on Sunday.

The campus will be closed to the public during the exercises, which will run throughout the day. Armed law enforcement personnel and emergency vehicles will be at the training, and members of the public will hear simulated gunfire and loud banging sounds in the area, according to a Facebook post by the Sebastopol Police Department.

“There is NO threat to students, staff or the community. The exercises are a collaborative effort with the West Sonoma County Union High School District, and provide an additional level of preparedness to the training that first responders and school staff undergo on a regular basis,” according to the statement.

People of varying ages will act as role players during the training, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

KRON4 News

Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose stolen vehicle suspect strips off clothing during Pacifica police standoff

PACIFICA -- Police in Pacifica arrested a San Jose man driving a stolen vehicle after a standoff with officers that included the man taking off all his clothes during the standoff.The incident happened Sunday evening at around 9:50 p.m. In a press statement, Pacifica police said San Jose police contacted their department about a stolen vehicle they were tracking from San Jose into Pacifica. Officers found the vehicle with two occupants in the parking lot of a closed business near the intersection of Reina Del Mar Avenue and Highway 1.Officers conducted a high-risk contact with the people inside the stolen...
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
ksro.com

Gang Members Brawl in Windsor

Two adults have been arrested following a series of gang fights that occurred near Friday’s football game at Windsor High School. About 20 minors from rival gangs and some of their parents got into fights in different areas near campus. Two minors were taken to hospitals after getting hurt in the brawls. One has a cut up head after getting hit with a blunt object, while the other has a leg injury. Police say one of the fights involved 20 to 30 people threatening to shoot each other while fighting with baseball bats. Most of them fled the area when cops showed up. Police add that the fights had nothing to do with the football game.
WINDSOR, CA
