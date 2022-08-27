ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Bath Township, OH
Lima, OH
Society
Parade

Toddler’s Reaction to Ant Crawling on Her Proves Kids Are Fearless

Kids continue to amaze everyone with their fearlessness. And that includes this girl on TikTok who didn't think twice when dealing with an ant. The video was posted by Rob Fournier on his account, depicting his two-year-old daughter—who he features regularly in videos—discovering an ant on her hand.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
realitytitbit.com

Extreme Sisters twins who married twins now have identical sons

Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane have welcomed identical sons after marrying twin brothers Jeremy and Josh Salyers – and they all live together as one big, happy family. The sisters, 35, who appeared on the first series of TLC’s Extreme Sisters, tied the knot in a joint...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Parents Who Lost Son to Suicide Ask Strangers to Scatter His Ashes Around the World: 'This Has Changed Lives'

After Hallie Twomey lost her son CJ to suicide, she was deep in grief. Then, she found an unexpected way to remember him. In November 2013, three years after she and her husband John lost their 20-year-old son, an Air Force veteran, Hallie posted an unusual request on her Facebook page: Would someone be willing to take some of CJ's ashes on a trip? "I thought, in some way, our son could visit the places he never got to see," says Hallie in this week's issue of PEOPLE.
AUBURN, ME
Scary Mommy

A Viral Tweet Begs The Question: Should People Be Entitled To Ban Kids From Weddings?

When it comes to wedding planning, there's a seemingly endless list of things couples must worry about to make their dream day go off without a hitch. But preparing to celebrate your love with your nearest and dearest frequently brings up some tricky situations, as the debate sparked by one viral tweet recently detailed. Twitter user @Backpainandwine caused a bit of a stir by tweeting: "Probably going to get slated for this, but people are perfectly entitled to request no children at their weddings." Her thoughts quickly went viral, with thousands of people sharing their own beliefs about the "kids at weddings" conundrum.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Prayer#Highs And Lows

Comments / 0

Community Policy