When it comes to wedding planning, there's a seemingly endless list of things couples must worry about to make their dream day go off without a hitch. But preparing to celebrate your love with your nearest and dearest frequently brings up some tricky situations, as the debate sparked by one viral tweet recently detailed. Twitter user @Backpainandwine caused a bit of a stir by tweeting: "Probably going to get slated for this, but people are perfectly entitled to request no children at their weddings." Her thoughts quickly went viral, with thousands of people sharing their own beliefs about the "kids at weddings" conundrum.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO