My Kids Are Demanding Inheritance From Their Dead Grandma—What Should I Do?
"As soon as my middle son found out my mom had passed, he called the attorney and asked for a copy of the will."
Private school says kindergartner can’t attend because of same-sex parents
A Louisiana private school won’t allow a student to attend this year after learning her parents are in a same-sex marriage.
intheknow.com
Toddler asks mom to ‘listen to [her] words’ in an adorable effort to establish personal boundaries
Viewers are commending this TikTok parent for fostering her daughter’s independence after the toddler calmly told her to “listen to my words” in an effort to establish boundaries. TikToker Lindsay Ann (@thelindsayann) is an LA-based mom, wife, and content creator who posts funny and relatable parenting videos...
Parents demand daughter pay $7000 for her brother's wedding
Usually, the bride’s and groom’s parents make the majority payment at a wedding. Nonetheless, the bride and the groom also contribute. According to a survey, the parents pay 52%, the couple pays 47%, and the couple’s loved ones contribute around 1%.
I Met The Love Of My Life. I Never Expected What Would Happen When I Met His Family.
"My boyfriend spoke about his parents and younger sister so often that their closeness was clear from the jump."
Daughter to Dad's New Girlfriend: You're Not My Mom
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. The father/daughter relationship is complex and can be immensely rewarding and frustrating.
Toddler’s Reaction to Ant Crawling on Her Proves Kids Are Fearless
Kids continue to amaze everyone with their fearlessness. And that includes this girl on TikTok who didn't think twice when dealing with an ant. The video was posted by Rob Fournier on his account, depicting his two-year-old daughter—who he features regularly in videos—discovering an ant on her hand.
KIDS・
dailyphew.com
Dog Warns Parents That Something Is Wrong With The Baby And Saves Her Life
In a post on social media, Kelly Andrew described how her dog Henry saved her little daughter’s life. The Boston Terrier, who was eight years old, clearly sensed something was wrong with the infant because she repeatedly barged into her chamber. The infant had a cold, but Kelly and...
I’m a psychologist and here’s the unusual reason kids cry on long car rides – and how to prevent it
A PSYCHOLOGIST has revealed the real and surprising reason kids hate long car journeys. Every parent dreads the inevitable, “are we there yet?”. But fortunately, there are ways to prevent it. Ruth Ogden, a reader and associate professor of experimental psychology, Liverpool John Moores University, gave a detailed...
KIDS・
realitytitbit.com
Extreme Sisters twins who married twins now have identical sons
Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane have welcomed identical sons after marrying twin brothers Jeremy and Josh Salyers – and they all live together as one big, happy family. The sisters, 35, who appeared on the first series of TLC’s Extreme Sisters, tied the knot in a joint...
People
Parents Who Lost Son to Suicide Ask Strangers to Scatter His Ashes Around the World: 'This Has Changed Lives'
After Hallie Twomey lost her son CJ to suicide, she was deep in grief. Then, she found an unexpected way to remember him. In November 2013, three years after she and her husband John lost their 20-year-old son, an Air Force veteran, Hallie posted an unusual request on her Facebook page: Would someone be willing to take some of CJ's ashes on a trip? "I thought, in some way, our son could visit the places he never got to see," says Hallie in this week's issue of PEOPLE.
A Viral Tweet Begs The Question: Should People Be Entitled To Ban Kids From Weddings?
When it comes to wedding planning, there's a seemingly endless list of things couples must worry about to make their dream day go off without a hitch. But preparing to celebrate your love with your nearest and dearest frequently brings up some tricky situations, as the debate sparked by one viral tweet recently detailed. Twitter user @Backpainandwine caused a bit of a stir by tweeting: "Probably going to get slated for this, but people are perfectly entitled to request no children at their weddings." Her thoughts quickly went viral, with thousands of people sharing their own beliefs about the "kids at weddings" conundrum.
Tim Dowling: I finish my banjo part to find the rest of the band laughing
I am sitting in a recording studio, headphones over my ears, banjo on my knee, playing along to a half-completed song and a metronome click. Other members of the band I’m in are behind the glass, listening along with George, the engineer. I make a mistake, lose my way,...
