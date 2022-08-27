Read full article on original website
Texas A&M offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff making strides ahead of season opener
With Texas A&M’s quarterback situation sorted and Haynes King reigning on top of the depth chart, all eyes are directed just in front of where King will take each snap Saturday morning. Though the Aggies return freshman All-American Bryce Foster at center, redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff saw extensive first-team...
Jimbo Fisher: Several things contributed to Haynes King winning A&M QB job
Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Haynes King did many things to earn the starting job, head coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. King was named the starter after Saturday's practice over junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman. “There’s no deciding factor,” Fisher...
Haynes King, Aggies hit the reset button
Haynes King won the Texas A&M starting quarterback battle for a multitude of reasons which head coach Jimbo Fisher rattled off in his typical lightning fashion at Monday’s press conference. It was King’s throwing, running, reading, checking and effect on the game that made him the best choice. In...
Brazos County commissioners hear petition from Texas A&M students to have MSC polling site return
Brazos County commissioners heard from seven Texas A&M University students Tuesday morning, petitioning for the return of the Memorial Student Center on the A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election. The Memorial Student Center will be a polling location on Election Day. The commissioners finalized early...
