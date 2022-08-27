Josee Ann Gleason, 29, of Roseville, Ohio, passed away on August 27, 2022 after suffering fatal injuries from a vehicle accident. Josee was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 14, 1992. She is the daughter of Shelly Ann Kendall and Jeffrey Scott Gleason, Sr., both whom are deceased. She is survived by her two children Brayden Cooper and Braylee Cooper. Two brothers Eric (Chelsie) Kendall and Jeffrey “Scotty” Gleason, Jr., both of Roseville. Maternal grandparents Bob and Ellen Mason of Mount Perry, paternal grandmother Joyce Gleason of Lancaster, several aunts, uncles, and cousins and her very special friend Joel White of White Cottage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by maternal great-grandmother Iva Peck, paternal grandfather John “Jack” Gleason, and paternal aunt Lisa Gleason Carlisle. Josee was a vibrant, beautiful young lady. She will be missed dearly by her family members and many friends.

ROSEVILLE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO