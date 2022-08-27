Read full article on original website
The Learning Nest Preschool and Daycare
ZANESVILLE, OH- School is back in session and The Learning Nest Preschool and Daycare is getting ready to start this fall. The Learning Nest Preschool and Daycare is a faith-based Preschool and Daycare that offers both AM and PM Preschool classes. Owner and Lead Teacher at The Learning Nest Linsey...
Water Damage at West Muskingum Middle School
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Monday night the Superintendent of West Muskingum schools, Chad Shawger, was notified that there was water leaking in the middle school. “The storm was Monday night and that’s where we found the water mostly on the top level of the school. A little bit in the cafeteria but obviously too much with ceiling tiles containing water and having to clean up to bring them in yesterday so we canceled Tuesday completely,” Shawger said.
Straker Foundation Now Accepting Applications for Fall Grant
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The J.W. and M.H. Straker Foundation is a charitable organization that distributes grants to local nonprofits who apply for financial assistance. The Straker foundation announced that it’s now accepting applications for its $200,000 fall grant competition through Thursday, September 29, with recipients to be announced by Tuesday November 15.
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Day Event Coming Wednesday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has named Wednesday, August 31, Overdose Awareness Day. Drug Free Muskingum deals with the aftermath caused by drugs and is holding an event to bring overdose awareness to the public. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz will be one of the guest speakers at...
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD 8/31
Keivon Belcher is from Columbus, Ohio and a 2019 graduate from Heidelberg University. At Heidelberg he played wide receiver and was a captain on the football team. Keivon was also a sports anchor for the school news while co-hosting his own radio show for the school. He has a love for all sports and looks forward to sharing his insight with you.
Timothy Lee Kuhn
Timothy Lee Kuhn was born December 23, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio. He died in his home on August 29, 2022 at the age of 66. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Jean Kuhn of East Fultonham, Ohio, Paternal Grandparents, Ralph and Nellie Kuhn of White Cottage, Ohio and Maternal Grandparents Edward and Doris Griffith of East Concord, New York.
Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley
Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley, age 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 29, 2022 in Westerville, Ohio. He was the only child of Ammon Eldon and Elsie Long Wiley from Zanesville, Ohio. He lived many years with his loving grannie, Alice Wiley. Bob attended Zanesville City...
Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
Josee Ann Gleason
Josee Ann Gleason, 29, of Roseville, Ohio, passed away on August 27, 2022 after suffering fatal injuries from a vehicle accident. Josee was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 14, 1992. She is the daughter of Shelly Ann Kendall and Jeffrey Scott Gleason, Sr., both whom are deceased. She is survived by her two children Brayden Cooper and Braylee Cooper. Two brothers Eric (Chelsie) Kendall and Jeffrey “Scotty” Gleason, Jr., both of Roseville. Maternal grandparents Bob and Ellen Mason of Mount Perry, paternal grandmother Joyce Gleason of Lancaster, several aunts, uncles, and cousins and her very special friend Joel White of White Cottage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by maternal great-grandmother Iva Peck, paternal grandfather John “Jack” Gleason, and paternal aunt Lisa Gleason Carlisle. Josee was a vibrant, beautiful young lady. She will be missed dearly by her family members and many friends.
Dennis W. Somers
Dennis W. Somers, 64, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022 at his home following a lengthy battle with cancer. Dennis was born in Zanesville on July 26, 1958. He is the son of Lois E. Moore and Joseph W. Somers Jr. He worked as a lifelong trucker. He worked for Polks Salvage, Bulk Transit, Ohio Oil Gathering, and then for Muskingum Iron and Metal. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing his guitar, racing, and riding his Harley, but most especially he loved spending time with his granddaughters.
Meet Titan, the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center handles a number of lost dogs that carry a demeanor of being raised in a loving home and being ready to fit right in with their next family. This week, K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Titan, an adult, terrier-mix that looks like a Titan but behaves like a friend.
3 Arrested in Guernsey Co. Drug Investigation
Three people are under arrest after a search of an apartment within five hundred feet of the Cambridge City School grounds. An 18-year-old from Akron, an 18-year-old from Cambridge and a 23-year-old female were all taken into custody. All three are being held in the Guernsey County Jail. Guernsey County...
Schaffer announces state funding for several area projects
COLUMBUS – State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) Monday announced that the state’s Controlling Board approved over $6 million in funding for numerous projects throughout Fairfield, Guernsey, and Muskingum Counties. “I applaud the State of Ohio’s efforts to support and fund these critical capital projects throughout the 20th Senate...
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
ArtCOZ Artist and Musicians of the Month
ZANESVILLE, OH -The Artist Colony of Zanesville or ‘ArtCoz’ has announced their artist and musician for the month of September!. The First Friday Artwalk will be held Friday, September 2nd in Downtown Zanesville. ArtCOZ will feature and highlight artist of the month, Cherie Bronkar. Her art style is inspired by nature and she says this award makes her feel welcomed from the community.
Arthur E. Conn
Arthur E. Conn, 81, of Kimbolton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Arthur was born in Canton, Ohio on October 9, 1940. He is the son of the late Arthur Conn and Ruth (Hess) Furney. He is preceded in death by his foster parents Josephine and Charles McCauley, two brothers, William Conn and Thomas Conn and his two sisters, Patricia Bradford and Saundra Mossman.
Habitat for Humanity and Muskingum County Commissioners Discuss ARPA Funding
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio is a nonprofit that assists low income households with housing issues ranging from making repairs to providing cost efficient homes. Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio Executive Director Ken Oehlers explained how the nonprofit uses American Rescue Plan Act funding, provided to local governments by the federal government, to assist homeowners in need.
John R. Colling
John R. Colling, 79 of Zanesville, died 5:50 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice, surrounded by his family. He was born Saturday, October 3, 1942, in Zanesville, the son of Roy W. Colling and Rhea J. (Hiles) Colling. He married Sherry (Burnworth) Colling on Saturday, April 18, 1987, and was a member of Brighton Presbyterian Church.
Edward Barker
Edward G. Barker, 76, of Hebron, died at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East, Columbus. He was born January 4, 1946, in Zanesville, a son of the late James William and Anne I. Beach Barker. Edward loved to hunt, and he enjoyed being outside in the garden and flower beds. He also loved to mow his grass, but mostly he just liked to ride and talk to people. He was a country and blue grass music fan, and he really liked passing the time by going for rides and going out to eat.
