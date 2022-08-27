ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ABC7 Chicago

Humboldt Park shooting: Man shot into restaurant where ex worked, killing patron, prosecutors say

CHICAGO -- A man is accused of shooting into a West Town restaurant where his ex-girlfriend worked, fatally striking a patron sitting at the bar. Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar, 2701 W. Division St around 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said. He had once dated a woman, 27, who started working at the restaurant about a month ago.
